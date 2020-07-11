Trump wears a mask while visiting injured service personnel in Walter Reed

“Maybe I will have a mask if you know. Maybe I will get a mask. I think when you are in a private hospital in this particular place, where you talk to a lot of soldiers, people are in some and Trump told reporters before his visit:” The cases just came out of On the operating table. I think wearing a mask is great. I never opposed masks, but I think they have a place and a place. ”

Trump was briefly seen in a mask while walking with the staff, who were also wearing masks, at the Bethesda, Maryland medical center. He did not make any statements while wearing one. This is the first time since the epidemic began to get a glimpse of Trump with a face cover.

The president’s decision to wear a mask during his Saturday trip to the medical center comes months after he refused to wear a public mask – against the recommendations of public health experts in his administration.

CNN reported earlier that Trump’s agreement to wear a public mask was the result of intense “appeal” by aides, who urged the president to set an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit.