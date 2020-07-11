Trump wears a mask while visiting injured service personnel in Walter Reed

“Maybe I will have a mask if you know. Maybe I will get a mask. I think when you are in a private hospital in this particular place, where you talk to a lot of soldiers, people are in some and Trump told reporters before his visit:” The cases just came out of On the operating table. I think wearing a mask is great. I never opposed masks, but I think they have a place and a place. ”
Trump was briefly seen in a mask while walking with the staff, who were also wearing masks, at the Bethesda, Maryland medical center. He did not make any statements while wearing one. This is the first time since the epidemic began to get a glimpse of Trump with a face cover.
The president’s decision to wear a mask during his Saturday trip to the medical center comes months after he refused to wear a public mask – against the recommendations of public health experts in his administration.
During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump sparked his visit to Walter Reed, saying: “I expect to wear a mask when I go to Walter Reed. You’re in the hospital, I think it’s a very appropriate thing.”
Trump then redoubled his resolve to wear a face mask at a hospital, saying in a Friday interview with Telemundo, “It won’t be difficult at all.”
Even after the federal government recommended that Americans wear masks in places where social estrangement was impossible, Trump declared that he was unlikely to wear one by himself. Although some of his aides kindly encouraged him to see him following his government’s advice, Trump insisted on wearing a mask that would make him appear weak and give the impression that he was not controlling the epidemic.
The president also scoffed at those who wore one in public, such as 2020 competitor Joe Biden. The White House insists that wearing a mask is not necessary for Trump as he and others around him are regularly tested for Covid-19.
During a visit to the Ford plant in Michigan in May, Trump refused to wear a mask in light of the press, because he said he did not want to yield to media pressure.
This story has been updated with additional details.
You may also like
Brighton 0-5 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling’s Trilogy With Easy City To Win
Amitabh Bachchan health update: Big B’s condition stable, currently isolated
Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees team is positive for coronavirus
Brighton Protests: A Black Lives Matter Event Follows a Scream
Dubai launches a $ 408 million stimulus package to support hotels and schools that were exposed to Quaid 19