Trump’s Republicans: You cannot delay the 2020 election

Senior Republicans rejected President Donald Trump’s proposal to postpone the November presidential election due to alleged fraud concerns.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rejected the idea.

Trump does not have the authority to postpone the elections, as any delay must be approved by Congress.

Earlier, the President suggested that increasing the postal vote could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

He put forward the delay so that people can vote “correctly, safely and safely.” There is little evidence to support Trump’s allegations, but he has long opposed the postal vote, which he said would be vulnerable to fraud.

The United States wants to facilitate voting by mail due to public health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the US postal vote lead to “massive fraud”?

Can Donald Trump postpone the presidential elections?

Trump’s intervention came as new figures showed that the US economy suffered the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

How did the Republicans react?

Senator McConnell said that no US presidential elections have been postponed before.

He told the local Kentucky station WNKY: “Never in the history of this country, through wars, depression, and civil war, did we conduct scheduled elections at the federal level on time. We will find a way to do it again on November 3rd.” .

McCarthy echoed it. “We have never held elections in the history of the federal elections, and we have to go ahead with our elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump’s ally, Lindsey Graham, said the delay was “not a good idea.”

However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to rely on Trump’s proposal. Journalists were asked if the president could postpone the elections, and he said he would not “issue a legal ruling immediately.”

Trump’s re-election campaign spokesman, Hogan Gedley, said that Trump was “just asking a question.”

Donald Trump cannot postpone the November presidential election without the Democrat-controlled Congress, partly by first approving the decision. If he doesn’t already know this, someone has definitely told him now.

The president must also know to tweet about the delay – so they are phrased as “just ask!” Question – He is sure to ignite a political storm, especially after he repeatedly refused to say whether he would accept a negative result in the upcoming presidential elections.

Trump appears to be doing all he can to undermine the credibility of the November vote, as a record number of Americans are expected to rely on mailing to avoid the risk of coronavirus. He has repeatedly made false and misleading claims about the reliability of postal polling and has proposed broad conspiracy theories. Critics warn that he could pave the way to contest the results – although the purpose might simply be to give him a scapegoat if he loses.

His tweet could be an attempt to distract attention from the truly dismal economic figures in the second quarter that just released. He was counting on a financial turnaround to breathe life into his re-election campaign, and instead the outlook seemed too bleak.

Whatever the reason, Twitter about postponing the elections is not a candidate’s confident victory – and may be a sign of desperate moves ahead.

What did Trump say?

At a press conference at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Trump denied his desire to postpone the elections, but argued that the universal postal vote would leave the result in doubt.

“I don’t want to be late, I want to run the elections,” he said. “But I do not want to wait for three months and then discover that all the votes are missing and that the elections mean nothing.”

“I don’t want to see flawed elections,” Trump told reporters. “These elections will be the most fraudulent elections in history if that happens.”

In a series of tweets earlier, Trump denounced against the postal mass vote and warned – without providing evidence – that he would be vulnerable to foreign interference.

In June, New York allowed voters to vote by mail in the Democratic primary for a presidential candidate. However, there were long delays in the counting of votes and the results are still unknown.

The U.S. media has reported that there are also concerns that many ballot papers will not be counted because they were not filled in correctly or do not have mailing marks showing that they were sent before the voting officially ended.

According to the Washington PostU.S. Postal Service workers say the backlog of business may delay the delivery of ballot papers in time for the November elections due to cost-cutting measures under the Trump administration.

Who can change the election date?

President Trump does not have the authority to move the election date, which is held by law on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Any change in history will need the approval of both houses of Congress – the House and the Senate. Democrats control the House of Representatives, and some have already said they will not support any delay in voting.

And US media quoted constitutional experts as saying that any move by Congress to delay the elections until 2021 would also require constitutional amendment.

The week in which everything has changed for Trump

Which countries keep postal votes?

Earlier this month, six US states were planning to hold “all-mail” polls in November: California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Other countries are considering this, According to a mailing campaign group.

These states will automatically send postcards to all registered voters, which must then be sent or dropped on election day – although some personal voting operations are still available in certain limited circumstances.

About half of the US states allow any registered voter to vote by mail on request.