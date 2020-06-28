Trump’s social posters were removed by the Trump campaign ahead of the Tulsa march

As part of the safety plan for the BOK Racing June 20 center, the Arena District purchased 12,000 posters that don’t sit with the goal of keeping people away from each other by leaving open seats between the attendees, according to the newspaper.

Then on Gathering Day, when event staff had already placed stickers on almost every other seat in the 19,000-seat yard, Trump’s campaign told Event Management to stop and then started removing the stickers, according to someone familiar with the event who spoke to The Washington Post on condition not to reveal His identity to discuss internal matters.

Tim Mortau, Trump’s communications director, did not address the poster removal incident, but instead praised the health precautions taken for this event in a statement to CNN.

“The gathering was completely in line with local requirements,” Morto said on Saturday. “In addition, every participant in the march received a temperature check before entering, he was given a face mask, and gave wide access to the hand sanitizer.”

Posters in the square were removed before the event, according to billiard reporters, who noticed that posters that appeared once on the seats about hours ago had almost disappeared by mid-afternoon on Saturday. Posters were removed before the crowd was allowed into the scene, according to pool reports. Meanwhile, in one video clip obtained by the newspaper, two men can be seen, one wearing a suit and the other wearing a badge and face mask, pulling posters out of the seats in part of the square. The identities of the men are not clear. After most of the posters had been put in place, a Trump campaign member called staff in the event war room where the arena administration was monitoring preparations and ordering them to stop, according to the person familiar with the event who spoke to the newspaper. Event staff have been notified to continue applying the posters. After that, the campaign began to withdraw them, the person said. While Trump took the stage in the square, he was looking at the attendees not complying with the guidelines for social spacing, instead they were grouped together without empty seats between each other. Cannot see stickers on the seats either. In the end, less than 6,200 people attended the rally that was supposed to signal Trump’s return to the campaign trajectory. The low attendance has been blamed for the strong reaction of the media and “radical demonstrators” about holding such a large crowd amid the epidemic. In the days leading up to the march, a group of local lawyers filed a lawsuit to prevent the juvenile from occurring unless the organizers agreed to take steps to comply with Social Administration recommendations remotely to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Lawyers in the lawsuit noted that statistics from the Ministry of Health in Tulsa showed that the day leading up to the march planned for Saturday saw the highest number of new coronavirus cases. A judge eventually rejected the emergency request. A senior White House official told the Washington Post that he had neither asked Trump nor the White House to remove the posters. Two sources familiar with the situation told CNN that since the June 20 rally, at least eight workers were positive, and several senior campaign officials decided to quarantine the following week instead of going to the office.

DJ Good and Ryan Noble of CNN contributed to this article