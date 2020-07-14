Tucker Carlson talks about the racist jobs of former employees, and says he will take a “long-planned” vacation

Carlson said that Neve’s comments under a pseudonym on the online forum were “wrong” and that he “does not endorse these words.” “It is a mistake to attack people because of the traits they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not how they are born. We often say it because we mean it,” said Carlson. Carlson added that Neve “did not live up to this standard and he paid a heavy price for this.”

If you’ve seen Carlson’s notes and know what he’s been talking about, you may have noticed a blatant omission. Carlson has never described his ex-online comments, let alone that they are racists and sexists. He never explained to viewers that Neve was actively posting these comments last week.

Average viewers who have not seen our reports may be taking back the impression that Neve made some sharp comments years ago and the mob forced him to scrap the culture. This is * not * what happened, but Carlson coined his remarks, leaving room for this explanation. As Erik Wimble chirp , “Viewers who have not seen the stories may have no idea what he was saying.”

Misleading, at best

As he tried to put a space between Neve and the show, Carlson said of Neve’s vulgar comments on the Internet, “They have no connection to the show.” But this is misleading at best. First, Neve was clearly Carlson’s top writer – so his personal opinions were directly related to the show. But more than that, we documented cases In our story As Neff’s online activity was related to the show – from planting an Easter egg in Carlson’s text, to something in a news story he almost saw in the forum ending up in the show, to a similar language, there was an overlap between the two …

Remember: he could have said this on Friday

It should be noted that Carlson had every opportunity in the world to address this issue on Friday. We contacted Neve for comment Thursday evening, and by Friday morning, Fox News had learned that our story was being prepared, leaving Carlson enough time to prepare the notes and address them all.

He did not, but waited until Monday night. What is the correct stranger? After all, if you were a news host on the cable, wouldn’t you be angry if you knew your top writer was secretly posting racist material online? Don’t you want to treat it and purify the air? Apparently not Carlson …

Long-planned leave

At the end of his show, Carlson announced that he was on his way to a “long-planned” vacation to do some “trout” fishing. Although this may be true, it is worth noting that there is a long tradition of Fox News broadcasters who spend pre-planned holidays when provoking controversy. Think of Bill O’Reilly (whose vacation turned out to be already pre-planned, even if he didn’t return from it), Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Waters, and even Carlson himself in the past …