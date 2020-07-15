Tunisian Prime Minister Elias resigned suddenly
By Aygen / July 16, 2020

Fakhfakh was appointed as Prime Minister by President Qais Saeed in January after last year’s general elections that ended without a clear winner and a cracked parliament.

Fakhfakh’s resignation came as a campaign to topple him in a no-confidence vote that gained momentum. The moderate Islamist opposition party, Al-Nahda, saidn Statement on Facebook on Wednesday I submitted a motion of no confidence to Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the resignation of Fakhkh was aimed at preventing further political conflict.

“The decision was taken in the national interest and in order to avoid further conflicts between state institutions in the country and uphold the principle of ethics of political life,” the office said in a statement.

Fakhfakh was accused of conflict of interest by owning shares in companies that obtained government contracts, he added Reuters. He denies the charges of wrongdoing.

Government media reports quoted Fakhfakh as saying that he hoped his resignation would open up a “new way out of the crisis” for the president.

The Tunisian protests, which started in December 2010, have receded to the wider realm Arab Spring Next year. The country is often celebrated as the only success story that emerged from the regional movement, although its transition to democracy was shaky.

Many governments have failed to revitalize the economy and tackle unemployment, while the Corona virus pandemic has exacerbated the situation, leaving the country to rely on an IMF loan.

