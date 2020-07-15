Tunisian Prime Minister Elias resigned suddenly

Fakhfakh was appointed as Prime Minister by President Qais Saeed in January after last year’s general elections that ended without a clear winner and a cracked parliament.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the resignation of Fakhkh was aimed at preventing further political conflict.
“The decision was taken in the national interest and in order to avoid further conflicts between state institutions in the country and uphold the principle of ethics of political life,” the office said in a statement.
Government media reports quoted Fakhfakh as saying that he hoped his resignation would open up a “new way out of the crisis” for the president.
Many governments have failed to revitalize the economy and tackle unemployment, while the Corona virus pandemic has exacerbated the situation, leaving the country to rely on an IMF loan.
