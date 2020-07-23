TV star Shruti Seth remembers pregnancy days

Shruti SethInstagram

Actress Shruti Seth landed in a memory neighborhood and shared a rare picture of the time she got pregnant with her daughter Alina, who turned six on Thursday.

Shruti commented on the photo, in which she was seen boasting about her infant, “The previous night. 6 years ago. # Terabyte # Bounce # Load”.

In another post, I wrote a note for her little daughter.

“Happy birthday to the most precious little girl in the world. Every time I look at you, I see a better and better version of myself. Your kindness, intelligence, love and generosity make me feel so lucky to be your mother. I know this Christmas will be a little quiet but there is always there Enough of love and blessings on your way. I wish you a more glorious life in the future. Hope you become curious and curious. Can you read a lot of books, travel far and wide, touch many lives and light the world with your infectious smile.

Shruti reminds that no one will love you as I do, and I hope that you carry this love with you wherever you go.

Besides, Shruti posted a video clip of moments she spent with her daughter.

Shruti, who was best known for her role in the TV show “Badges: Theodo Gado, TODAY Fights”, tied the knot of Danish director Aslam in 2010.