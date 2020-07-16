Twitter employee pays for hacker hijacking high-level accounts: report

Courtesy: Reuters

The unprecedented attack on Twitter appears to have occurred with the complicity of some of its employees. It appears that the attack which has seen the seizure of many novels of many prominent figures such as Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates among others, was committed not only by one source, but an act of coordinated breach by more than one person.

In a series of tweets posted on her channel, Twitter said its internal systems have been attacked by people and that some of its employees may have been compromised to access internal systems and tools.

“We have discovered what we believe to be a coordinated attack of social engineering by people who have successfully targeted some of our employees by accessing internal systems and tools,” Twitter explained in a series of articles.

Underground hackers share a screenshot of the Twitter admin tool

While it did not explain in detail what tools might be infiltrated by hackers to carry out the attack, however Motherboard I mentioned that the accounts were hacked using an internal Twitter management tool.

Leaked screenshots of the company’s internal management tool were allegedly used to make account acquisitions. The screenshot takes tours between the various underground pirate circles.

The hackers pushed the Twitter employee to reach

As part of their investigation, Motherboard spoke to two hackers who confirmed they had paid the Twitter employee to change the email addresses of some common accounts using the tool so that they could control them.

Moving to the leaked screen shot of the internal gadget, Motherboard confirmed that at least some accounts were compromised with the gadget that changed the associated email id.

The screenshots show sensitive details of the target user’s account, including information such as whether it was suspended or an extended status.

Pending Twitter accounts

For its part, Twitter is actively deleting similar screenshots from the board and commenting users who are tweeting them, claiming that the tweets violate its rules.

Twitter did not confirm how the hack was performed or if the specific internal tool was the only one hacked. However, she said, the company is currently investigating “any other harmful activity that it may have conducted or information that it may have accessed and will share more here as we have done.”

The FBI begins the investigation

The worst attack on Twitter, which many say was perpetrated to perpetuate the Bitcoin fraud, would spur debate to increase scrutiny of data security practices on Twitter especially when the United States prepares for the upcoming elections in November.

Twitter is already on the list of President Donald Trump and the Conservative Republicans after describing five of Trump’s tweets as checking facts and warnings for violating his policies.

Reuters reported on Friday that the FBI has already begun its investigation of piracy.

Early on Saturday, addressing issues related to password security and account access, Twitter said on its channel that account holders now do not need to reset their password.

“We have no evidence that attackers have access to passwords. Currently, we do not believe that resetting your password is necessary.”