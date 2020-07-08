Twitter shares rise amid hints about the new subscription platform

Twitter shares rose 8 percent on Wednesday after the company indicated it was building a subscription system codenamed “Gryphon”.

Twitter says to subscribe platform, at Work list, She works closely with the Twitter payments team, and the list searches for someone to “lead the payment and signup client” business.

Twitter reached a truce last year with billionaire hedge fund Paul Singer, who was looking to topple CEO Jacques Dorsey because of the company’s underperformance compared to other social media giants.

As part of the armistice, Twitter agreed to “accelerate revenue growth on an annual basis and gain a share in the digital advertising market.”

A Twitter representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Stock rally also came when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the government was looking to ban TikTok’s popular social media app because of his links to China.

The top US diplomat said Americans should be careful when using the application owned by China-based ByteDance.

“Just if you want your private information in the hands of the CPC,” Pompeo said when asked if he would recommend people to download TikTok.

Twitter shares rose 7.5 percent on Wednesday afternoon, trading at $ 35.46.