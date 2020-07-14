Two NBA players quarantined after breaking the League bubble in the league

A bubble is the closed environment in which participants live, play and practice all games.

As the league looked to return to the stadium, some began to wonder if the NBA could end the season if its player could not follow the rules.

A player in Holmes crossed the “campus line” to pick up the diet Statement on Twitter . He has eight days left of quarantine for 10 days if the player exits and re-enters the NBA campus.

Holmes said on Twitter: “After the initial quarantine period, I briefly crossed the NBA campus line to get food delivery.” “I am now in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to joining my teammates in the playoff.”

Rocket attacker Capoclo also broke the bases when he inadvertently left his room during the first stone period after arriving in Orlando, as ESPN reported for the first time.

Players must be tested twice with a difference of 24 hours, and the results return negatively in order to participate in activities. This could mean that the room’s quarantine is up to 48 hours.

Caboclo has to isolate himself for another eight days before he can join the team.

The Rockets arrived in Orlando on Friday and its first game was shown on July 24.

Two NBA players who have traveled to the campus have shown positive results for Covid 19. So far, 21 NBA players have tested positive for the virus since July 1, the National Basketball Association and Players Association said in a joint statement on Monday.

The statement said that the players are subject to a quarantine period after their arrival in Orlando. Players left the campus to isolate at home or in isolation.

While hundreds of NBA players reached the campus, 19 were positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t travel to the bubble.

Houston Rockets goalkeeper Russell Westbrook is one of these players. Westbrook announced on Monday it has Positive test For Covid-19.