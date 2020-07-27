Two people were arrested after gunfire erupted near the Portland protest site

Police said two people were arrested in Portland on Sunday night in connection with a shooting attack near the area where thousands of protesters were staying at night for two months.

The officers responded to reports of gunfire near Lonsdale Square around 7:24 pm. they He said A person believed to be a victim of a gunshot later arrived at the hospital by private car with non-life threatening injuries.

police He later said That when they were near the park, one of them pointed to a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and at least two cocktails cocktails.

The policemen did not immediately respond to questions about whether the two incidents were related. It was also not clear if the shooting was linked to the demonstrations.

The police made several announcements that anyone involved in the ongoing investigation would be “vulnerable to arrest.”

This came when people appeared again in the largest city in Oregon to protest against racism and police brutality, as they have done since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis policemen in May.

The city was increasingly marked by violent clashes between protesters and the authorities – including federal agents deployed by the Trump administration.

Early on Sunday, the authorities announced riots, with thousands breaking a federal court where agents were based.

With mail wires