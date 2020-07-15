Tyra Banks joins “Dancing With the Stars” as host and EP

Banks will not only be the new host, but also an executive producer, according to an ABC press release obtained by CNN.
“I have been a fan of DWTS since its inception … fun mixed with loud passion, seeing celebrities skipping their comfort zones, hot dance shows … It always took me to my days to turn it and Banks said in the press release 10 degrees on the podium.”
“Tom has set a solid stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy, put on executive product and host hats.”
Host Irene Andrews will not be back.
The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading into a “new creative direction”.
Bergeron has been a host of “Dancing With the Stars” since the show started in 2005. It has hosted Andrews since 2014.
Banks began her career as a teenage actress and covers almost every fashion magazine. In 1993, she signed a contract with CoverGirl and continued to become Victoria’s Secret Angel. She starred in acting and starring in the movie “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and eventually created her own production company, which continued to produce her successful series “America’s Next Top Model.”
You may also like
Tom Bergeron does not return as a host of “Dancing with the Stars”
A corpse was found in a lake where actress Glee Naya Rivera was missing, authorities said
Amanda Clots shares details about the private memorial of the late husband, Cordeiro
Reese Witherspoon promotes her new son’s song, TikTok
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, died after a two-year battle with breast cancer