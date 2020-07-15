Tyra Banks joins “Dancing With the Stars” as host and EP

Banks will not only be the new host, but also an executive producer, according to an ABC press release obtained by CNN.

“I have been a fan of DWTS since its inception … fun mixed with loud passion, seeing celebrities skipping their comfort zones, hot dance shows … It always took me to my days to turn it and Banks said in the press release 10 degrees on the podium.”

“Tom has set a solid stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy, put on executive product and host hats.”

His long-time host Tom Bergeron on Monday The news spread that he will not return to the dance competition after 15 years in his role.