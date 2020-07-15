Tyra Banks joins "Dancing With the Stars" as host and EP
By Muhammad / July 15, 2020

Banks will not only be the new host, but also an executive producer, according to an ABC press release obtained by CNN.

“I have been a fan of DWTS since its inception … fun mixed with loud passion, seeing celebrities skipping their comfort zones, hot dance shows … It always took me to my days to turn it and Banks said in the press release 10 degrees on the podium.”

“Tom has set a solid stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy, put on executive product and host hats.”

His long-time host Tom Bergeron on Monday The news spread that he will not return to the dance competition after 15 years in his role.

Host Irene Andrews will not be back.

The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading into a “new creative direction”.

Bergeron has been a host of “Dancing With the Stars” since the show started in 2005. It has hosted Andrews since 2014.

Banks began her career as a teenage actress and covers almost every fashion magazine. In 1993, she signed a contract with CoverGirl and continued to become Victoria’s Secret Angel. She starred in acting and starring in the movie “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and eventually created her own production company, which continued to produce her successful series “America’s Next Top Model.”

Sandra Gonzalez and Chloe Milas of CNN contributed to this report.

