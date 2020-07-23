Udhampur accident: body recovered, 4 family members still missing after car crash in Kaghote Nallah

Udhampur: a family of five missing. Creative IBTimes

A terrible accident occurred, as four members of a family of five were reported missing on Thursday, July 23, after a car they were traveling in had an accident near Kagut Nalah in Jammu department.

The body of the fifth member was found today, according to official sources. The family was on its way from Jandrore to Chenani.

“A body has been recovered. The search for other bodies is going on. The flow of water into the river is very strong, making the search and rescue operation difficult,” Rambo Najjar said.

The family was traveling from Langa Ramnagar to Udhampur and after that their car disappeared. The authorities suspected that it had fallen in the deep district of God.

The family has been identified, and the search is underway

Kashmiri reported the deceased, identified as Mohan Lal (40), the son of Bahjat Ram from the village of Jindarari, and was accompanied by his wife, Rekha Devi (30) and their three minor children, Pooja Devi (8) and Mukesh Bhagat (10) and Naqsh Bahjat (3 years) ), Who is feared to have died in the accident and drowned in a van.