UEFA Champions League draw: European giants discover their fate

Football has been suspended around the world for a coronary virus pandemic and for some time it seemed as though the rest of the current season might not be playing at all.

However, this sport gradually returned and the biggest European football teams discovered their destiny for the knockout stages in the Champions League this season in Friday’s draw.

The first quarter-finals saw the 16th winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City beat Leon and Juventus.

Real faces a daunting task to reach the next round, after losing 2-1 to City at the Bernabeu in February in one of the most entertaining games of the season so far.

However, Real returned from the forced separation with revenge and was one of the most significant teams in shape in Europe.

Zinedine Zidane’s team looks much more balanced than it was four months ago, and some brilliant football saw it open four points to Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

On the contrary, Manchester City have experienced ups and downs since restart – Liverpool crushed 4-0, but then lost 1-0 in Southampton – but with Jurgen Club, the Premier League champion now, Pep Guardiola and his team will undoubtedly be completely focused on Champions League.

The Spaniard has not won the title since leaving Barcelona in 2012 and will hope to lead Manchester City to the first European Championship ever.

City also has a two-year UEFA Champions League ban on UEFA’s suspension of its head for breaching Financial Far Play regulations, although the club denies any wrongdoing and objects to the decision in the sports arbitration court.

Wily Atletico

The second quarterfinals present a clash of different styles as RPG faces Leipzig Atlético Madrid, Liverpool’s last year’s killer.

The young Leipzig team tore Tottenham from Jose Mourinho in the round of 16, winning 4-0 in both games and playing some of the most expansive and exciting football on the continent under the leadership of 32-year-old Julian Nagelsmann.

The German side is one of the dark horses of this year’s crown, but the lack of experience at this stage of the competition – especially against the wise Atletico Madrid of Diego Simeone – can become a hindrance.

On the other hand, Atletico know exactly how to navigate in the final stages of the Champions League. Against Liverpool in February – and at Anfield not less – Atlético made an impressive performance that distinguished everything good from Simeone’s time at the club.

The La Liga shows were dwindling and many thought his tenure may have been fading, but this victory over the ruling champion proves that there may be enough life remaining for another challenge to the UEFA Champions League title.

It can be said that Napoli vs Barcelona is the most interesting tie that still plays in the round of 16.

After a 1-1 draw in Naples, most of them would not have given Napoli a great opportunity to bring back Camp Nou, but these two teams have enjoyed different fortunes since football returned.

Barcelona have fought for results since the La Liga resume and lost four points behind Real Madrid at the top. But perhaps most importantly, she had trouble finding an identity under Quique Setien.

The former Real Betis coach was brought in to bring some excitement back to the Catalan club. Instead, he appears to be already fighting to keep his job.

Napoli continued to return under the leadership of new coach Gennaro Gattuso after the closure, as the club won nine of its last 11 Serie A matches.

His good form culminated in the historic Italian Cup victory over Juventus in June, where he won the club’s first major title since 2014.

Is this the year of Paris Saint-Germain?

The winner of the tie between Naples and Barcelona will face either Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the third quarter-finals – although it is fair at this stage to say that it will be the Bundesliga.

The recently crowned German champ did an excellent job at Stamford Bridge to come out 3-0 in the second leg.

Bayern’s form has been uncompromising since reboot as before and is a favorite of many people to lift the cup this year.

The young Chelsea team did an impressive performance at that time this season under the leadership of the inexperienced Frank Lampard, but this Bayern team seems to be a step too far.

Finally, the newcomer to the Champions League will face Atalanta Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

Paris Saint-Germain’s impressive victory over Borussia Dortmund raised the question: Is this the last year that the French club won the UEFA Champions League?

Despite spending more than a billion dollars on the Play lineup since it was purchased by Qatar Sports Investment Company in 2011, the European Cup continued to evade Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite only making his debut in the UEFA Champions League, Atalanta looked home to the UEFA European Football Table.

Under director Gian Piero Gasperini, the Italians are the antithesis of modern super clubs – like Paris Saint-Germain opponent – and despite their lack of others’ fortunes in the competition, Atalanta will not fear any other team.

After the football season is postponed, the final stages of the Champions League will return in a slightly changed form.

The second-leg matches of the 16th round between Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Lyon, Barcelona and Naples still need to play in the stadiums of each team on August 7-8.

However, from the quarter-finals onwards, ties will be contested on only one leg and all matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal from August 12.

The quarter-finals draw in full

1. Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus

2 – Real Madrid Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

3. Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4 – Atalanta against Paris Saint-Germain

The semi-final draw