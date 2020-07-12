UFC 251: Heavyweight Champion Kamaru Usman Beats Masvidal Jorge on Fight Island

Osman extended his winning career to 16 fights

Heavyweight champion Kamaru Usman retained his title by unanimously winning the decision by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

The island of Yas in the emirate has been transformed into a “UFC Fight Island”, a closed area where four UFC events are scheduled for July.

The first major event in four events saw the employment of a Nigerian, Othman, 33, who successfully defended his belt with a bold bid to win scores 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 from the three judges after five exhausting rounds.

Masvidal, who was set up to confront Osman in just six days after Brazilian Gilbert Burns proved positive for Covid-19, eventually did not find an answer to Osman’s strong wrestling game.

The 35-year-old American found a home for his early strikes as the fastest couple started. He had a clear advantage of speed and accuracy in the strikes section and he threw a champion several shots during the opening exchanges, while nullifying Osman’s early attempts to remove.

But Osman put constant pressure on the competitor as Masvidal denied the time and location to shoot. Osman appeared in using his works to wear on Masvidal, as he spent most of the second round against the cage in a long and arduous exchange. The legacy of the tour was a hateful cut over Masvidal’s right eye, thanks to a header collision.

The massive removal from Osman was the biggest moment in the third round as the hero continued to extinguish the Masvidal strikes.

This pattern was repeated during the last two rounds where Osman Masvedal, who received his title shot, was closed with three wins from a knockout on Darren Teal, Ben Askrin and Nat Diaz in 2019.

Othman’s victory beat his record to 17-1 and extended his victory streak to 16 UFC battles.

Osman said: “George is a strong man and I give him credit for that.”

“They call it” Gamebred “for some reason – it is always a fighting game. I only prefer level. I have more tools in the toolbox.”

Othman controlled his opponent in Abu Dhabi

Volkanowski retains the title of featherweight

At the major joint event tonight, Alexander Volkanowski, 31, retained the title of featherweight by overriding a split decision after five tight and strained rounds with former champion Max Holloway.

Australian Vulcanowski, who defeated Holloway by unanimous decision to expel Hawaii and win the 145-pound title at UFC 245 in December, was dropped in the first two rounds of the rematch. He had to fight on his way back to the competition as he claimed the last three rounds to deny Holloway’s revenge.

Despite having to train in near-seclusion in his hometown of Waianae, Holloway, 28, seemed to have made the necessary adjustments from their first meeting, which saw Vulcanowski dominate remarkable exchanges.

Holloway briefly shot down Vulcanowski with a header at the end of the opening round, then repeated the trick with a capital letter at the end of the second when he started steeper.

The third round saw Vulcanowski start on his way back to the competition with the closest round of fighting, before beating the former champion during the fourth and fifth rounds to take the fight to the scorecards.

Volkanowski ended up winning a decision divided by dozens 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47 to extend his victory streak to 19 battles, including nine in the UFC.

“I knew it was two rounds each in the last round,” Volkanowski said. “I had to win the last round.”

Yan picks up the title of cock weight

In tonight’s first-hand battle, Russia’s Peter Yan, the weight of the two-time champion, former world featherweight champion Jose Aldo was demolished for the title of Empty Hero.

Yan, 27, scored a stunning 194 big hit – UFC scored – on the way to ending TKO in the fifth round of Aldo as he joined light king Nurmagomedov as Russia’s second champion at UFC.

Yan Aldo attacked at the opening 90 seconds with his big right hand and it seemed that the Brazilian was badly injured by a bullet to the body in the last seconds of the opening round as the Russian took over early. But Aldo began finding an ordinary home for his strong leg kicks as he returned to the competition in the second round.

As fighting in Libra approached the third round, Yan pushed his steps and Aldo worked relentlessly on the body and head as he began destroying the Brazilian gas tank.

Then, when Aldo slowed down in the championship rounds, Yan raised the heat when he struck his enemy with ground strikes until referee Leon Roberts waved the fight at mark 3:24 of the final round.

After the fight, Yan praised his opponent, then shot the man he wanted to face in his first defense title.

“Aldo is a legend. I just respect him,” he said.

“My sub has very difficult fighters in the first five. The first competitor is the Jamie Sterling. I’ll fight everyone. I love it, it’s my job.”