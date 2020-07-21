UK debt rises in June amid Corona Virus pandemic

Photo copyright

Getty Images

The UK government borrowed 35.5 billion pounds in June, about five times more than the same month last year, as coronaviruses continued to affect public finances.

The figure rose to total government debt to a record low of 1.98 trillion pounds.

However, the monthly borrowing figure was lower compared to May and was in line with expectations.

In June unnecessary retailers and other companies reopened a decrease in rental plan spending and an increase in tax taking.

However, the borrowing figure in June was still the third highest level since records began in 1993.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) warned that its borrowing estimates “are subject to greater uncertainty than usual”.

It revised its borrowing figure in May by 9.8 billion pounds to 45.5 billion pounds, mainly due to the fact that tax receipts and national insurance contributions were higher than previous estimates.

Saving lives and livelihoods is not cheap.

With the business reopening in June, some have managed to wean themselves off state support. But this still means that the deficit in the first quarter of this fiscal year was more than twice the deficit in the past year as a whole.

There is more to come. Economists say the job advisor’s plan, which is a package that aims to support companies and workers while rental plans are being terminated, will not be enough to stop the spread of layoffs.

With Rishi Sonak forecasts that unemployment will exceed four million, many expect to disclose additional help in the fall budget.

so what? Indeed, the deficit is likely to exceed 300 billion pounds this year. There is a limit to how much the government can borrow at a minimal price to pay.

Today, the chancellor reiterated his pledge to return the safes to a sustainable path in the “medium term”. With fashion austerity, this is a symbol of raising taxes when he thinks the economy can afford it. The question is not just when that will be – but how much.

“Clearly, the coronavirus has had a major impact on our public finances, but we know that had it not been for our response, things would have been much worse,” said consultant Rishi Sonak.

“The best approach to ensuring the sustainability of our public finances over the medium term is to reduce the economic scars caused by the epidemic.

“I am also clear that in the medium term, we must, and will, return our public financial financing on a sustainable basis.”