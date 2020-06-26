UK weather: Hailstone falls on Leeds and Sheffield

Photo copyright

Myla / @ myla_labrador / Twitter Comment on the photo

The hail was the same size as a £ 2 coin





Parts of Yorkshire were pelted with a cold stone the size of a £ 2 coin during thunderstorms.

Social media photos showed people in Leeds and Sheffield embracing a handful of icy rains.

A meteorologist at the Mitt office said that the “big” hail in the photos appeared to be between 3 and 4 cm.

a Yellow weather warning Thunderstorms and rain are in place in most parts of the United Kingdom until 09:00 on Saturday.

Cold stones form when drops of water freeze together in the cold top areas of thunder clouds.

Those who were seen in the winter were “very small”, but the heat in the summer months gave thunderstorms more energy, said Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the weather bureau.

This, he said, “helps keep hailstones in the clouds for a longer period, grows more and falls from the sky.”

Photo copyright

Laura Kace / @ laura_kayes / Twitter Comment on the photo

Experts say the cold is usually “smaller”





Thunderstorms followed the heatwave on Thursday, when temperatures reached 33.4 ° C (92.1 ° F) at Heathrow Airport in west London.

The Met Office said that on Friday temperatures reached a maximum of 31.2 degrees Celsius (88.16 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded in Kew Gardens in West London.

She warned of the possibility of rain of up to 20 mm within an hour in the areas covered by the yellow warning, but she said that storms were expected to fall northeast towards Friday evening.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook social networking site, Twitter And Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected] or Submit your video here.