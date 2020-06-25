Unilever skin care products will be renamed in India
World

By Aygen / June 25, 2020

Hindustan Unilever, the Indian subsidiary of the global consumer goods giant, announced Thursday that it “will stop using the word” Fair “in the brand name of its leather cream group.

The company said in a statement that the decision was made to shift to a “more comprehensive view of beauty.”

Companies around the world have modified their brands in recent weeks in response Protests against racial discrimination Stirred up George Floyd’s death, A 46-year-old black man, by the police in America. Over the past month, many major companies have renamed or withdrawn products, including Quaker Oats With its brand Aunt Jemima in the USA and Nestle With red candies and chicos desserts in Australia.

In India, the preference for fair skin was a long-standing controversial issue. Activists who oppose the use of cosmetics to lighten the skin say that some of the most popular Bollywood stars have perpetuated this trend by lending their names and faces to advertising campaigns promoting “fairness” creams.

Hindustan Unilever admitted in its statement on Thursday that it had been used by “the benefits of fairness, whitening and whitening skin” while marketing its products.

She said she had sought to steer clear of that starting last year, by removing all the words “fair / fair”, “white / whitening” and “light / lightning” on a “fair” package of beautiful skin creams.

She added that the company is now choosing to emphasize “glow, even tone, clarity of skin and radiance” instead.

She added that “the brand was never a product of bleaching.”

Beauty brands typically enjoy booming global businesses in skin-lightening products. Before the last reaction, the international market for cosmetics was skin bleaching Expected To reach more than $ 6.5 billion by 2025, according to a report by global industry analysts.

Hindustan Unilever considers itself one of the largest FMCG companies in India, and claims that its products reach nine out of 10 families in the country.

The company said on Thursday that the proposed new brand name is subject to regulatory approval, and is likely to enter into force sometime in the next few months.

Swati Gupta and Monika Sarkar contributed to this report.

