Unilever skin care products will be renamed in India

Hindustan Unilever, the Indian subsidiary of the global consumer goods giant, announced Thursday that it “will stop using the word” Fair “in the brand name of its leather cream group.

The company said in a statement that the decision was made to shift to a “more comprehensive view of beauty.”

In India, the preference for fair skin was a long-standing controversial issue. Activists who oppose the use of cosmetics to lighten the skin say that some of the most popular Bollywood stars have perpetuated this trend by lending their names and faces to advertising campaigns promoting “fairness” creams.