Unilever skin care products will be renamed in India

Hindustan Unilever, the Indian subsidiary of the global consumer goods giant, announced Thursday that it “will stop using the word” Fair “in the brand name of its leather cream group.
The company said in a statement that the decision was made to shift to a “more comprehensive view of beauty.”
In India, the preference for fair skin was a long-standing controversial issue. Activists who oppose the use of cosmetics to lighten the skin say that some of the most popular Bollywood stars have perpetuated this trend by lending their names and faces to advertising campaigns promoting “fairness” creams.
Hindustan Unilever admitted in its statement on Thursday that it had been used by “the benefits of fairness, whitening and whitening skin” while marketing its products.
She said she had sought to steer clear of that starting last year, by removing all the words “fair / fair”, “white / whitening” and “light / lightning” on a “fair” package of beautiful skin creams.
She added that the company is now choosing to emphasize “glow, even tone, clarity of skin and radiance” instead.
She added that “the brand was never a product of bleaching.”
Hindustan Unilever considers itself one of the largest FMCG companies in India, and claims that its products reach nine out of 10 families in the country.
The company said on Thursday that the proposed new brand name is subject to regulatory approval, and is likely to enter into force sometime in the next few months.
Swati Gupta and Monika Sarkar contributed to this report.
