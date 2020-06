Unilever skin care products will be renamed in India

Hindustan Unilever, the Indian subsidiary of the global consumer goods giant, announced Thursday that it “will stop using the word” Fair “in the brand name of its leather cream group.

The company said in a statement that the decision was made to shift to a “more comprehensive view of beauty.”

Companies around the world have modified their brands in recent weeks in response Protests against racial discrimination Stirred up George Floyd’s death , A 46-year-old black man, by the police in America. Over the past month, many major companies have renamed or withdrawn products, including Quaker Oats With its brand Aunt Jemima in the USA and Nestle With red candies and chicos desserts in Australia.

In India, the preference for fair skin was a long-standing controversial issue. Activists who oppose the use of cosmetics to lighten the skin say that some of the most popular Bollywood stars have perpetuated this trend by lending their names and faces to advertising campaigns promoting “fairness” creams.