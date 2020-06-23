Updates from all over the world

Medical workers speak with a person at a temporary testing station for the Coron virus in Seoul, South Korea, on June 11. Chris Young / Noor Photo / Getty Images

Over 9.1 million cases Covid-19 It has been Affirmed throughout the worldAccording to Johns Hopkins University.

However, since some countries have not yet controlled the first wave of the Corona virus pandemic, other countries have announced new outbreaks.

South Korea And Germany Those who initially seemed to be controlling the virus are racing to contain newer groups, whose relative progress threatens to contain the epidemic.

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has imposed a new closure in the area surrounding a meat factory that was affected by an outbreak of the Corona virus.

It was announced on Tuesday that the area where the Toennies Factory is located – and the scene of the Covid-19 group that sickened 1,555 workers – will return to the shutdown procedures.

at South KoreaThere is already a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Officials believe the current wave started during the May holiday period.

With the number of cases expected to increase in the autumn and winter months, Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Jung Eun Kyung, added that health authorities are preparing enough beds to deal with the widespread outbreak.

A woman is examining her temperature at Iztapalapa Market, in Mexico City, on June 22. Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Meanwhile in weCases escalate In some states where the nation continues to reopen. The main thrust of new coronavirus infections is in the south and west, where officials say More young people ignore social exclusion measures and positive tests.

India, With the fourth largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, it has seen more than 100,000 new cases in the past eight days as the country Struggling to contain the virus.

In Latin America, which has experienced the largest recent increases in cases, the situation also continues to deteriorate.

on Monday, Mexico The number of daily deaths recorded was higher than Brazil for the second consecutive day, with 759 new deaths and about 5,000 cases of new coronaviruses, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to more than 185,000 and the death toll to more than 22,500.

Brazil, Which has the second largest number of cases worldwide, has reported an average of 1,000 HIV-related deaths per day during the past week. The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported an additional 654 deaths on Monday, bringing the number of official deaths from coronavirus in the country to 5,171.