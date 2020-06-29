Updates from all over the world

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a press conference alongside Governor Greg Abbott at the University of Southwest Texas Southwestern Medical Center on June 28 in Dallas, Texas. Tony Gutierrez / AP

US Vice President Mike Pence encouraged young Americans to take a coronavirus test if they had concerns.

During his briefing with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday, Pence discussed how they can “speed up test results.” He said he would take the comments to the Corona Virus White House task force and the administration’s special partners.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly underestimated the need for more tests. At his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump suggested last week that he asked to slow the test.

Dr. Deborah Birks, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus, told reporters that Texas health officials are seeing an increase in hospitalization rates between 20 to 40 years, which she said indicates a significant proportion in this age group who were positive but were asymptomatic .

Pence also encouraged Americans to wear masks, but was again deferred to local laws of mask requirements.

“If local officials in consultation with the state direct you to wear a mask, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in the affected areas and where you cannot preserve the social dimension, wearing a mask is just a good idea and Pence said at a press conference at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center In Dallas on Sunday, “We know, from experience, that it will slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

Later in the briefing, Pyrex said, “I do appeal to all Texas to wear a mask.” Both Pines and Berks stressed that young Americans need to take steps to protect American seniors.

“This is a moment you really have – we have to lay our arms around us and protect the most vulnerable among us, especially the elderly with basic health conditions who are precisely those with the worst results,” Pence said.

Pence wore a mask earlier on Sunday while visiting a church that was not always wearing masks on public occasions.