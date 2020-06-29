Updates from all over the world

Health officials have long called for tracking contact – Follow-up and monitoring of contacts of a person infected with coronavirus – A key to help stop the spread of Covid-19. However, many of the worst affected states have yet to track contact tracking to meet what has been recommended.

In April, the National Association of District and City Health Officials estimated that communities across the United States would need 30 professionals per 100,000 people in the community to participate in communication tracking, given the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now in eight of the emerging Covid-19 hotspots nationwide, there are far fewer contact trackers than this estimate, according to new data obtained by CNN from Nephron Research, an independent healthcare research firm that monitors cross-state communication tracking. The latest report on group data shows that, as of Monday:

In Nevada there are around 13 tracking devices per 100,000.

In Florida there are about 7 tracking devices per 100,000.

In Arizona, there are about 5 followers per 100,000.

Idaho has about 14 tracking tools per 100,000.

Texas has about 11 tracking devices per 100,000.

Tennessee has about 9 plotters per 100,000.

Georgia has about 2 tracking devices per 100,000.

South Carolina has about 8 tracking devices per 100,000.

The majority of countries in the “hot spot” fail to search for missing persons, according to the Nevron Research Report.

The only states in the country that have at least 30 communication trackers per 100,000 people, according to Nephron Research data, are:

Utah, with about 37 plotters;

South Dakota, about 39;

New York, about 49;

North Dakota, about 46;

Nebraska, about 38;

Massachusetts, around 36;

Although it is not a state, the District of Colombia has about 42.

When asked how the United States is working with tracking contact, the country’s chief communicable disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fossey, told CNN: “I don’t think we’re doing a very good job.”

What the experts say: Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CNN from Elizabeth Cohen, instead of just tracking the phone call, communities should have “shoes on the ground” and do it in person. As part of the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Fauci pointed out that it is difficult to perform coronavirus communication tracking, since in hotspots, 20% to 40% of infected people have symptoms, and in these cases, “contact tracking doesn’t work no matter how well you are because you don’t know who is following you.”