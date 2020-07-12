Updates from all over the world

Medical personnel examine patients for COVID-19 at the Driving Test Center through Melbourne, Australia on July 10, 2020. Recep Sakar / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria reported 273 more cases of coronavirus and death on Saturday, according to Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

Andrews said the state has registered 1,184 active cases so far – 57 of them in hospital and 16 in intensive care.

Weeks after keeping the virus under control, Victoria grapples with a worrying mutation in cases. Last week, the country closed its borders to stop the spread.

“This is a dangerous time, this is a very difficult time,” Andrews said.

He urged people to follow government orders to stay at home, and warned citizens that they would be fined if they “got out of the wrong job”.

Greater Melbourne residents have been under strict closure procedures earlier this week. They can only leave their homes to shop for groceries, care, sport or work.

Healthcare workers tested positive: Eight healthcare workers at a hospital in Melbourne proved positive for coronavirus.

And Alfred Hospital said in a statement released on Sunday that five of these people were infected with the virus through transmission from the community, not at work.

Three cases were identified through communication tracking efforts. Currently, no patient with Covid-19 was hospitalized.

Schools become virtual: Andrews also said Sunday that most students in Greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, the municipality of North Melbourne, will return to online learning as soon as the winter vacation ends on July 20.

Andrews said: “We cannot have the best part of the 700,000 students as well as the parents who move to and from schools and move around the community as if there was no homestay, as if there was no closure.” .

Andrews said that students from 11 to 12 will return to face-to-face learning, while some in the tenth year will be allowed to return to personal classes.

Education Minister Jason Merlino said the country has already distributed 48,000 laptop computers and 26,000 Wi-Fi dongles to students who will learn at home.