Updates from all over the world

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it will send $ 5 billion to elderly homes and veterans’ homes in the country to combat the growing Corona virus epidemic.

Funds can be used to hire additional staff, implement infection control, increase tests and provide additional services, such as technology, to allow residents to communicate with their families.

The leak comes from the provider’s relief fund contained in the $ 2 trillion Torioni Virus Relief Package approved by the US Congress in late March. This is in addition to the $ 4.9 billion aged care homes it receives to offset revenue losses and respond to the epidemic.

Home nursing staff must complete an facility’s online training program to receive new money.

Medical care centers and medical care services will also start ordering aged care homes in states with a positive rate of 5% or more for coronavirus to screen all employees every week. This was previously a recommendation.

The administration announced last week that it was distributing rapid test devices to nursing homes, which it complained of not having the money to conduct several tests. More than 15,000 devices will be deployed in the coming months, with more than 600 shipments this week.

The American Health Care Association and the National Living Center with the help of AHCA / NCAL said on Wednesday that raising funds is “a big step forward”, but more is needed, especially given the increase in cases across the country.

“It is equally important for Congress to provide an additional $ 100 billion to the HHS Providers Relief Fund, which can be accessed by all health care providers affected by COVID-19,” said CEO Mark Parkinson.