Urvashi Rautela reveals she is a “papa girl” before Father’s Day

June 21 is Father’s Day, and one day ago, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautella revealed on Saturday that she is “her father’s girl.”

Urvashi Rautella.Urvashi Rautella Instagram

The actress feels: “Being a papa girl is like having a permanent shield for the rest of your life.” Urvashi went to Instagram on Saturday to express her feelings for her father.

“#HappyFathersDay in advance. My father gave me the biggest gift anyone could give to another person: He believed in me. The girl’s father is the first man in her life, and perhaps the most influential. It is true that my mother gave me my leadership but my father gave me my dreams and thanks to him I could see the future. Father’s heart It is the triumph of nature. Being my dad’s girl is like having a permanent shield for the rest of your life. I am not ashamed to say that no one I have ever met is equal to my father, and I have never loved any other man as much.

On the business front, Urvashi recently shared a poster from her upcoming movie, “Virgin Bhanupriya.” The comedy tells the story of a conservative college girl who is searching for a suitable partner. The film is slated for release on the Zee 5.