US-China relations are at an all-time low, but it appears that Trump is still not sure how to deal with Beijing

Difficult for China
Trump took advantage of his speech announcing the move to chase Beijing, saying that “there is no stricter administration for China than this one.”
“We have imposed historical definitions. We have faced the theft of intellectual property in China, at a level that no one has approached before. We have encountered unreliable Chinese technology and communication providers,” he said. “We convinced many countries – many countries – and I did it mostly, not to use Huawei because we think it’s an insecure security risk. It’s a huge security risk. I’ve talked about many countries because they don’t use them. If they want to do business with us, then don’t They can use it. “
He also blamed China before joining his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, for “hiding the Corona virus and launching it to the world.”
While the Trump administration has taken general actions that have hurt Hong Kong and China, part of that is expected to back down on the United States, which also relies on strong ties with both markets. Meanwhile, targeted officials can focus economic pain and inconvenience on individuals actually responsible for Hong Kong’s politics.
Trade above everything
Biden hit for his support for China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, which Trump said was “one of the biggest geopolitical and economic disasters in world history.”
“The China deal – they buy a lot,” he said. “They buy a lot. Yes, we will say that: They buy a lot. Many people ask,” How do they do in a business deal? They buy a lot. ”
In his own words, Trump was elected because of his stance on trade. Even with a slight glimmer of hope in reaching a trade agreement, this may make him shy about taking the hard line toward China that some of his advisers want, even when relations with Beijing appear to be an insurmountable point.
If Trump was somehow able to salvage an “unprecedented” trade deal with China, which boosted the economy while he was heading to elections, he could dramatically change the end result.
He said, “Trump blended with personality and patriotism not only in commercial matters but in all areas of national security.” “I am very pressured to determine any important decision by Trump during my tenure at the White House that was not driven by re-election accounts.”
