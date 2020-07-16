US-China relations are at an all-time low, but it appears that Trump is still not sure how to deal with Beijing

Throughout the trade war, Trump was again and again promise To secure an “unprecedented” deal that would open China to American companies and rebalance the relationship in a way that benefits American farmers and workers. In signing the first stage of that deal – which has now stopped – he described it as “correcting the mistakes of the past and providing a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers, and families.”

Difficult for China

On Tuesday, Trump I fell in law Hong Kong Autonomy Act, a bipartisan bill passed overwhelmingly in both houses of Congress strips the city of its special trading position with the United States, on the grounds that the new security law imposed by Beijing means that Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous from China to justify Special treatment.

Trump took advantage of his speech announcing the move to chase Beijing, saying that “there is no stricter administration for China than this one.”

“We have imposed historical definitions. We have faced the theft of intellectual property in China, at a level that no one has approached before. We have encountered unreliable Chinese technology and communication providers,” he said. “We convinced many countries – many countries – and I did it mostly, not to use Huawei because we think it’s an insecure security risk. It’s a huge security risk. I’ve talked about many countries because they don’t use them. If they want to do business with us, then don’t They can use it. “

He also blamed China before joining his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, for “hiding the Corona virus and launching it to the world.”

So far, so difficult. According to Bloomberg, however Trump again pushed plans to punish senior officials in Hong Kong or the Chinese for fear of further damaging relations with Beijing. A spokesman for the National Security Council denied that anyone was “on the table”, and the president can still move to impose sanctions at any time.

The New York Times, too I mentioned this week A draft administrative order has been drafted targeting all 92 million CPC members. The order, which has not been announced and could be rejected by Trump, will aim to prevent party members from traveling to the United States, although it is unclear how this will be practical or practical.

While the Trump administration has taken general actions that have hurt Hong Kong and China, part of that is expected to back down on the United States, which also relies on strong ties with both markets. Meanwhile, targeted officials can focus economic pain and inconvenience on individuals actually responsible for Hong Kong’s politics.

At the same time, it is likely to provoke revenge against China. Already in response to Xinjiang’s sanctions, Beijing has moved to punish US lawmakers , Including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, although the exact measures to take are yet to be revealed.

Trade above everything

In announcing Hong Kong law, Trump He said That “one of the big reasons … which I was primarily elected to” was “trade and trade related things”.

Biden hit for his support for China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, which Trump said was “one of the biggest geopolitical and economic disasters in world history.”

Although the ongoing trade war – by most measures – Economic worsening of the coronavirus “Our farmers are doing well because we have really struck business deals,” Trump said.

“The China deal – they buy a lot,” he said. “They buy a lot. Yes, we will say that: They buy a lot. Many people ask,” How do they do in a business deal? They buy a lot. ”

Trump’s re-election bid focused partly on his ability to be tough on China, especially in relation to the coronavirus, and Biden struck his alleged ties to or sympathy for Beijing. But this strategy does not seem to be working, as a recent opinion poll showed that the Democratic candidate 15 points behind the president

In his own words, Trump was elected because of his stance on trade. Even with a slight glimmer of hope in reaching a trade agreement, this may make him shy about taking the hard line toward China that some of his advisers want, even when relations with Beijing appear to be an insurmountable point.

Bolton, in his book, Wrote “Trump’s conversations with Shi not only reflected the inconsistency in his trade policy, but also the convergence in Trump’s mind of his own political interests and the national interests of the United States,” he said.

If Trump was somehow able to salvage an “unprecedented” trade deal with China, which boosted the economy while he was heading to elections, he could dramatically change the end result.

He said, “Trump blended with personality and patriotism not only in commercial matters but in all areas of national security.” “I am very pressured to determine any important decision by Trump during my tenure at the White House that was not driven by re-election accounts.”