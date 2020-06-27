US Citizens Craving International Travel: Will They Be Welcome?

(CNN) – In Buffalo city center, New York, crossing the border to Ontario, Canada was as easy as driving a mile across the Peace Bridge over the Niagara River. But this is a forbidden road now.

In the era of coronavirus, residents of New York or road visitors outside the country are not permitted to cross the border for recreational travel.

Since the United States has more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere in the world, with numbers increasing in some states every day, it is unlikely that American travelers will be allowed any time soon.

“The chances of the United States are close to zero,” an EU diplomat told CNN. “At their injury rates … not even they can believe this possibility.”

As long as the border between the United States and Canada remains closed, visiting the Niagara Falls in Ontario will not be possible for US citizens. Lars Hagberg / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Where does this new world order leave US citizens with a penchant for traveling?

Nostalgia for the days before Covid when a US passport promised to reach most of the world? Are you concerned about how they are seen and received by foreign countries when restrictions are finally relaxed?

The future of travel for Americans, and whether they will be welcomed again as tourists, is not clear. In many ways, it is a contentious point, as long as travel to certain areas is prohibited.

uninvited

Since many Americans avoid traveling by air and instead go to the road, they will not take the road to Canada. Indeed, the travel restrictions on US passport holders at this time far outweigh the possibilities of travel.

For many people, this is what it should be.

A Canadian overland cruise is unlikely to be an option for Americans’ summer vacation as the Covid 19 disease outbreak in the U.S. continues to increase. Courtesy across Canadian rail

Colin Fresin, who lives in a small resort in British Columbia, hopes to close the US-Canadian border.

“Most Canadians strongly oppose Americans entering the country because of the prevalent infection rate in the United States. Although some states appear to be managing the epidemic, when we see news from Oklahoma that allows for an internal demonstration, we only shake our collective heads.” Friezen told CNN Travel via email.

Stacey McKenna, who is based in Colorado, is not ready to contemplate international travel of any kind at the moment, although she does so in part because the places on her radar are “very economically and geographically weak”, and will not be willing to risk exposing anyone.

“I think if I got to a place where I feel international (or even air) travel would be appropriate, I would start asking whether I thought I’d be welcome.”

For the New York-based travel writer, Juliet Eazon, who canceled a summer vacation in Italy months ago when there was still a glimmer of hope that things might resume, seeing where the United States is compared to other countries is depressing and depressing.

Ezone thinks that she will make her trip to Italy one day but says: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t let the Americans enter for a while or if they had had a strict quarantine for years to come,” adding that the US deal with Covid-19 is likely a “black mark” Another against us. ”

Other? The state of American politics.

Friesen, who says she appreciates the country’s politicians who are stepping back from the medical and medical circles, fears the way the virus “has become politicized in the United States.”

France is moving into the stages of reopening, but US citizens are not on the list of countries to visit. Bertrand Guay / AFPe via Getty Images

But one EU diplomat, who spoke to CNN earlier in the week on condition of anonymity, described the decision to travel between the United States and the European Union as a very sensitive issue and insisted it was “only related to health.”

“Of course, you can see that you are not on the list as a political thing, when one country and another country is allowed, but this is a distortion of what we do. We are looking forward to opening our borders, and this is a positive step.”

Despite this statement and the EU diplomat’s insistence that “we want people to come”, the frequently changed travel landscape is worrying some people.

“Instead of thinking about the near future of travel, I was thinking about how all this might affect xenophobia in general,” says McKenna.

Comprehensive experience

Dennis Jeronimus, associate professor and president of art history at New York University, has historically combined business travel and tourism, mostly to Italy. He is not personally concerned with how to receive him when he travels internationally again – and he is someone who is likely to be able to travel on some foreign soil before other Americans.

This is largely due to the nature of his travel. Jeronimus usually hosts international colleagues and admits that “it differs from going on vacation somewhere nobody knows, then diving into culture, visiting sites and seeing other foreigners on sites too.”

At this time, American travelers cannot go to Italy and cities like Rome (above), at least not for pure entertainment travel. Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images

There are steps Geronimus can take now to give restricted access to leisure travelers in the United States, although it is still quarantined.

However, although he would like to see the Raphael Gallery in Rome and cooperate with his colleagues in Italy, he is not planning a trip to the region any time soon.

This may be considered necessary, but Geronimus does not consider it necessary enough. Instead, the professor prefers to focus on measures to resume lessons on site at New York University this fall.

Likewise, McKenna, whose background is in medical anthropology and public health, thinks of other bigger matters: “I would be honest. I didn’t even address the question of whether I thought I would feel welcome as an American” given that international travel is not right now.

“We have worked with countries around the world, including our friends in Europe and the appropriate European Union, to determine how we can reopen international travel safely. It is important for the United States to give Europeans the ability to return to the United States,” says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

safety first

New Zealander Eileen Turner says it is not a matter of Americans as such, although it is difficult to ignore the restrictions that affect them along with the number of deaths and confirmed cases of the Covidian.

“I think that once the borders are reopened properly, New Zealanders will welcome Americans as they would be with any other travelers,” Turner says.

But Friezen, worried about the United States dealing with the epidemic, says: “Given the pressure on the epidemic protocols that we have seen in the United States, we don’t think the Americans will do the right thing.”

While New Zealand may form a travel bubble with Australia, it is unlikely that the Americans will be allowed any time soon. Courtesy of Shutterstock

However, for many of the people CNN Travel has spoken to, the health and safety of others – and doing the right thing – is being Basic.

“I think the fact that traveling internationally on leisure time is now showing a complete lack of care, you deserve everything you are staring at,” says Chicago-based photographer and writer Joshua Millen.

“I personally think that we are all global citizens, but there is still the fact that you do not have the right to access a foreign country, you are granted entry,” Mylene adds.

When it comes to granting foreigners entry, Turner will be comfortable receiving signals from the New Zealand government. Currently, returning New Zealand citizens must be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival, and no one else is allowed to enter.

If all visitors to New Zealand are quarantined, then what?

“If that were extended to all expats, I think the New Zealanders would be fine because that in general, our government has dealt with the epidemic well and there is a high degree of confidence in them,” Turner says.

She adds, however, that she does not see this happening, and she does not envision New Zealand opening itself up to foreigners until quarantine is no longer necessary.

The idea of ​​quarantine before the holiday is the subject of scrutiny anyway.

Last month, when the concept was gaining momentum, Alison Hickey, president Kensington Tours “We do not recommend traveling to a destination that has met the quarantine requirements for 14 days,” she told CNN Travel.

“We are reopening”

While the imposed quarantine will deter many travelers, other areas where there is actually no quarantine may entice them.

American travelers can travel to Mexico, but for many, the risks are not worth it. Pictured: Parroquia de San Miguell Arcángel in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. Stock clash

Whether it’s hotel upgrades, upgrades, or comfortable cancellation policies, the wonderful “We Open” course can begin the start of a very dark period in the tourism sector.

But only because the Maldives, a luxury destination, is ready to receive all visitors without restrictions (there are also no visa requirements or additional fees), how many U.S. citizens are willing to go?

For many American travelers that CNN Travel has spoken to about this story, being welcomed or feeling welcome in another country is an aspect of the point.

The risk of exposure and looming. Then there is the fear of falling somewhere far away.

Originally from New York State, Elizabeth Lavis found herself scrambling to leave Vietnam in March amid disease outbreaks and severe travel restrictions. This ordeal and what has happened with the coronavirus since then has made Lavis reluctant to get away from home for the foreseeable future.

California-based writer Melanie Haikan would like to go to Costa Rica at some point and only look to places that long for visitors. Neil Lewis

California-based Melanie Hayken expresses her desire to help troubled economies as a tourist and is already thinking about her future trips, which include places not too close to her homeland: “For international travel, I will be willing to travel again in August, but they want to go places Which yearns for visitors, I focus on Guatemala, Costa Rica, Turkey, Jordan, Scotland, Estonia and some other places that seem to be a potential candidate based on safety and the extent to which their economies depend on tourism. ”

Turkey appears to be a possible candidate. On June 19, Turkish Airlines re-launched two lines in North America to Istanbul with two other lines (Miami and Los Angeles) after June 22 and 24, respectively. By late July, three additional U.S. hubs will operate flights to Turkey.

Any European Union travel ban could change matters, but as of June 23, when CNN spoke to Connecticut-based Karen Davis about her next trip to the Azores in Portugal, the travel journalist said she was still planning to go, hopefully the next day six Weeks.

Pompeo He expressed the importance of the economy in traveling between the United States and the European Union, saying, “It is important for the United States to have the Europeans the ability to return to the United States. It is very important that Europeans fully connect with America as well.”

But for safety concerns to be addressed appropriately, Milen does not believe that anyone, a US citizen or not, must go anywhere.

“There is a responsibility to show respect for people and other places as a traveler who starts at home and is broken by nature by visiting another country during a global pandemic.”

In reality, however, international travel may resume sooner rather than later in some of the currently prohibited places. “I am confident in the coming weeks that we will discover that it is not only between the United States and the European Union, but between the United States and other parts of the world as well,” Pompeo said.

What will be the case?

Jeronimus says: “I think if there is anything, when we travel, it is certainly my hope that we will bring this feeling, I think, to sympathy wherever we go …”.

James Frater, from CNN, Michael Conte, and Luc McGee, contributed to reporting on this story.