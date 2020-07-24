US consulate: China orders the closure of the US consulate in a retaliatory move

Photo copyright

China has ordered the closure of the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, the latest in a mutual escalation between the two countries.

China said the move was a “necessary response” to the United States, which ordered China to close its consulate in Houston earlier this week.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US decision was taken because China was “stealing” intellectual property.

Tensions between the United States and China have escalated over many major issues.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the closure was “a legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures taken by the United States.”

“The current situation between China and the United States is something that China does not want to see, and the United States bears all responsibility for that.”

Correspondents say the US consulate in Chengdu, which was established in 1985 and currently has more than 200 employees, is of strategic importance because of its proximity to Tibet.

Earlier this week, the United States government informed China that by the end of the week it had to close its consulate in Houston, Texas.

Pompeo said that the Chinese Communist Party does not steal only “American intellectual property … but European intellectual property as well … cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

“We set clear expectations for how the Communist Party of China will behave. When they don’t, we will take action,” he said.

The Chinese consulate in Houston was one of five in the United States, alongside the embassy in Washington, DC. It was not clear why this was determined.

China responded angrily, and the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the reasons given by the United States to close the consulate were “incredibly ridiculous.”

Hua Chuning urged the United States to retract its “wrong decision”, otherwise China would “respond with firm countermeasures.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade and the coronary epidemic, as well as China enforcing a controversial new security law in Hong Kong.