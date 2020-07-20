US Coronary Virus: Covid-19 Heavily Damaged Cities Weigh Another Thing To Stay Home But Country Leaders Press On Back Rope

“It’s not just what is opening and closing, it’s also about what we do individually. It’s about people who meet outside their homes, with people they may know. They may be their extended family, they may be friends. I think they got a test two weeks ago, It’s okay, but it’s not. “

Last week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also discussed his state governor’s proposal for a two-week shutdown due to high cases. He said the city needs to be “reset”, especially when leaders begin talks about re-opening schools.

But Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the statewide closure was not occurring.

“People are terrified, believing that I will shut down Texas again,” he told CNN’s affiliate, CNN, on Wednesday. “The answer is no. This is not the goal.”

Turner’s proposal coincides with what Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last week: that the city’s reopening returns to the first stage, when residents are required to return home except for basic flights. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp criticized the decision, calling it “confusing” and “legally unenforceable.”

The two leaders have been in conflict with the state since then over the guidelines for a coronavirus, after Kemp sued the mayor over authorizing a mask she asked him for the city.

The different approaches are just some examples of conversations between local and state leaders across the United States as cases increase and hospital capacity dwindles.

In one month, the United States beat its record of new cases in at least one day nine times. To date, more than 3.7 million Americans have been infected with the virus and at least 140,534 people have died, according to data From Johns Hopkins University.

Colorado masks were less common in the virus

With most state leaders vowing not to return to the second closure, many have relied on mask mandates to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In Colorado, the governor issued a statewide mandate and said on Sunday that his state had seen less virus circulation in areas where more masking was used.

“With the desire to keep the economy open, to increase the ability to return to school as safely as possible for teachers and students, delegating the mask was a really easy decision after I saw that data,” State Governor Jared Polis said this week to ABC.

Experts have repeatedly highlighted that masks are among the most powerful weapons a country can use against the virus. Dr. Anthony Fossey, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, has urged conservatives and mayors to be “as strong as possible” to get Americans to wear face caps.

In Florida, where new daily cases have tripled in one month, the governor has resisted carrying out a mandate and has said the state will not go after people who do not wear face caps.

But in Miami, officials are doubling the existing masking system. Starting on Monday, residents who fail to wear a face mask in public will be fined without warning first. This fine starts from $ 50 and will increase on each additional violation.

“It is strange for us to turn the mask into a political thing,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said in an interview with NBC’s “Face the Press” program on Sunday.

“You may be wondering what is going on here? How can something as basic as public health help? We have very strong evidence, which appears to be linked to the People’s Political Party,” he said.

“This is not war, but somehow it is against an enemy called virus and this virus is very infiltrated and hidden.”

These countries broke records

Meanwhile, as countries navigate their next steps to combat rapid proliferation, unwanted records continue to break down.

Los Angeles recorded the largest number of hospitals in a single day, with at least 2,216 people hospitalized. Officials said more than half of the 4,848 new cases reported on Sunday in Los Angeles were in people younger than 41 years old. He said.

At least two states reported a record one-day increase on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Georgia reported 4,688 new cases to a total of 139,880 statewide, while North Carolina reported 2,522 new cases, and reached 98,092 cases across the state.

Arizona has the highest death toll since the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 147 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking and Johns Hopkins project. The previous one-day state record, set on July 7, was 117 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

In Florida, a state that broke its own record in one day several times in recent weeks, there were at least 49 hospitals without ICU beds available on Sunday, according to data from a government agency.

Older children can transmit the virus like adults

As more states report breakthroughs, local leaders are discussing what it will look like to return to school. President Donald Trump has already said that he has pressed rulers to ensure a return to classrooms across the country in the fall.

In Arizona, where the governor indicated that he would give more guidance on reopening schools in the coming days, 87 healthcare professionals signed a letter urging the state leader to keep schools closed in the first quarter of the school year.

“We share a common concern that the tremendous pressure to return to personal education in August is unwise and dangerous given the uncontrolled spread of Covid 19 in our society,” the message said.

Decisions to return to the classroom come as new research reveals that older children (between 10 and 19 years old) can transmit the virus within the family as adults.

Researchers in South Korea also found that children aged 9 and under were spreading the virus within their families at much lower rates.

The study said: “Although the rate of detection of pre-school age children’s contacts was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when the school closes, which contributes to the Covid-19 community transition.”