US Coronary Virus: The country could experience “more suffering and death” if the coronavirus is not controlled, Fossey said.

Dr. Anthony said: “If you look at deaths while they happen now – about 1,000 a day – unless we hold our arms around this and suppress it, we will be exposed to more suffering and more death.” Vossi, the country’s largest infectious disease expert.

“That is why, as I have often said, many times, there are things we can do now in the absence of a vaccine that can upset us.”

While there is still no guarantee that the vaccines being developed will prove effective, at least one vaccine trial in the United States has entered its third phase. Meanwhile, health officials are urging countries to implement stricter measures after weeks of sudden surge in new cases after the reopening that mostly started in May. Nationally, daily deaths have exceeded 1,000 times five times in the past week. In hospitals in several states, doctors report more patients arriving and exceeding the maximum intensive care unit.

While President Donald Trump said on Monday that some conservatives should be quicker to reopen states, White House coronary response coordinator Dr. Deborah Perks said at the weekend that some states were showing a worrying increase in positive rates and new cases. These states include Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia.

She said that health experts recommended that “100% of people” wear masks in all enclosed public places and that social and interior gatherings are limited to less than 10 people.

Across the U.S., at least 27 states have paused or undo reopening plans and imposed new restrictions. Over 40 states have some type of mask requirement.

In some places, efforts seem to succeed. In states such as Arizona, Texas and Florida, which have seen a rapid spread of the situation since June, new cases or a slight decrease have recently been settled. But this does not mean that the states are out of the woods, and it is still too early to say how long the trend will last.

Countries are cracking down on social gatherings

Of the states that officials track, Perks said, there appears to be a pattern of home “infection” that begins with youth, usually under 30 years of age. She said that these residents, who are usually asymptomatic, pass the virus on to their parents, who then transmit it to other older residents.

In Mississippi, about 80% of coronavirus patients surveyed said they attended a social gathering, including Funerals and birthday parties, as people did not stick to the social distance. In New Jersey, health officials said they saw numerous outbreaks of youth gatherings.

To stop this infection, states have cracked down on places where people congregate – such as bars – and begged with younger groups to adhere to guidelines including wearing masks and social exclusion.

In Columbus, Ohio, city council Approved legislation Bars and restaurants may close at 10 pm. Every night from Tuesday.

“Our city, like many other cities across the country, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, and there is clear evidence of community spread – especially in places where groups congregate,” city mayor Andrew Ginter said in a statement. “We are also seeing a marked increase in youth, and we know that bars and nightclubs have been the source of the disease outbreak locally.”

In Kentucky, the governor announced on Monday that indoor restaurants would be limited to 25% of capacity. He also said that bars would be closed for two weeks, starting on Tuesday, and he recommended schools to delay personal education until late August.

“It is time to do the things that we have to do, given the stage we are in, to control this virus,” said state governor Andy Becher. And I know he ended up asking questions about “Why didn’t you take this step four weeks ago, or six weeks ago?” “Listen, this virus doesn’t care about our schedules.”

New York and Miami issue hundreds of citations

Despite the new restrictions, some local leaders have expressed opposition to the mandates, and others – like the deans – have said they will not implement the rules.

But in Miami and New York, law enforcement officials doubled.

New York State Governor Andrew Como said on Monday that the state has issued at least 132 strikes over the weekend for bars and restaurants for failing to follow regulations for coronavirus. Como said most of them were in New York City.

The governor said that since the country began to reopen it, at least 40 facilities have suspended licenses of alcoholic beverages as a result of the violations, and 10 of these suspensions have occurred since Friday. Como said the lack of compliance with social separation policies in bars and restaurants among young people is a source of concern for his administration.

In Miami-Dade County, Florida – which reported more cases than all states except 12 states – the police issued more than 300 citations in 10 days to individuals and companies who did not comply with the local mask order.

Coronary: He answered your questions

Stage 3 of the US vaccine trial is underway

Officials are now urging to take precautions such as face masks and social divergence to limit the spread of the virus, but soon the state may get more help.

Fossey said that the modern vaccine manufacturer, Moderna, started its final trial of the Coronavirus vaccine in the United States on Monday, and volunteers from dozens of sites across the country will participate in the study.

“There are 89 sites scattered across the country,” Fauci said on Monday. “It is actually widely distributed in areas where there has been clearly an active active injury to date.”

It is expected that about 30,000 adult volunteers will participate in the third phase experiment. The first patient was treated at a site in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday.

Fossey said the vaccine would not be widely available to people in the United States until “several months” until 2021.

A vaccine expert told CNN on Monday that this part of the American experience could not be accelerated.

Dr. said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Department of Infectious Diseases: “Vaccine development programs usually take an average of 15 years. This vaccine development program may take a year and a half.” At the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.