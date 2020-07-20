USS Bonhomme Richard: Ship Fire Could Hinder Pacific Fleet In The United States For Years

Navy officials said the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship undergoing maintenance and upgrades at a port in San Diego, was extinguished last Thursday. When temperatures reached 1,200 ° F (about 650 ° C), aluminum smelting, burning wire, plastic, and combustible materials such as drywall, bedding, and office supplies, while filling the 850-foot (260-meter) container filled with thick smoke.

However, the true extent of the damage remains unknown. The officials said that engineers would need to board the ship to assess the damage as soon as the places inside cool down.

Friday there will be a full investigation into the cause of the fire, “Navy officer, Admiral Mike Gilday said.

“We will fully investigate what happened here so that we can learn all we can from this terrible tragedy,” said Guildy, chief of naval operations.

“It is too early to make any expectations or promises about the future of the ship,” said Rear Admiral Philippe Subic, commander of the Third Naval Expeditionary Strike Group. “It will be decided whether or not it will be repaired.”

Either way, the long-term effects are significant. Bonhomme Richard, which is similar to a small aircraft carrier, has been upgraded to accommodate some of the latest and most sophisticated warplanes in the U.S. arsenal, Marine Corps F-35Bs.

Only one of the four ships in the U.S. fleet was to have the ability to handle F-35Bs – meaning his absence would be palpable.

“With tensions escalating with China in the South China Sea, as well as with North Korea, the loss of this ship and its capabilities will make it difficult for the navy to meet all of its requirements in warfare,” John Kirby said. CNN Military Analyst and former US Admiral.

Timothy Heath, chief researcher for international defense at the Rand Corporation, said that the continued deployment of F-35s in the Indian and Pacific Oceans could have served as a clear reminder of the U.S. military’s technological superiority over rivals like China.

“The advanced capabilities of the F-35 exceed the capabilities of any Chinese fighter, which provides an advantage in air-to-air combat,” he said. “The US Navy’s efforts to operate exploration teams with F-35s on an ongoing basis in the Indian and Pacific Oceans will receive a serious blow.”

Long-term consequences

Currently, USS America – a newer version of the amphibious assault ship capable of deploying F-35s – Bonhomme Richard, which operates outside the U.S. naval base in Sasebo, Japan, is filling up.

Navy commanders indicated that USS Tripoli, the navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, was assigned on Wednesday to join the fleet with the burning of 22-year-old Bonhomme Richard.

But the absence of any ship can have an impact.

“There are always traces of follow-up when a ship is unexpectedly removed from service,” said Carl Schuster, former director of operations for the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center.

“Bonhomme Richard was supposed to return to the fleet this fall, freeing another to get the required maintenance and upgrade. Now, that won’t happen. So, the maintenance and upgrade needs of another ship will be delayed and a capacity gap opened.”

This is likely to cause snowball effect, Heath said.

“The US military will either have to reduce the tasks it will undertake, or it will need to emphasize the remaining crews to fulfill its obligations. Both of them carry risks,” he said.

“The downsizing of operations by US task forces may leave gaps in the operational presence of the U.S. Navy, which may encourage countries like China to intensify coercive measures.

“However, putting pressure on crews by reducing maintenance, rest, etc. increases the risk of more accidents and disasters. Both of them may further damage US credibility in the region.”

Although the navy has not yet been able to determine the cause of the fire on Bonhomme Richard, the loss of a major combat platform due to a side fire raises questions about whether the procedures were followed correctly.

Heath said the Navy has been dealing with credibility concerns in the Pacific region for years – including 2017 clashes that have left USS Fitzgerald and USS John McCain out of the commission for more than two years each. Crew movements, lack of training, and failure to follow procedures played a role in those incidents, killing 17 U.S. sailors combined, according to the Navy’s investigation.

Recently, the Navy had one of its Pacific aircraft carriers, USS Theodore Roosevelt, out of work for weeks at its base in Guam after a Covid-19 outbreak hit more than 1,000 crew, killing one sailor. Its commander was later excused from service for not following protocols to prevent the virus from spreading on his ship.

“By itself, the (Bonhomme Richard) disaster may have been unfortunate, but it happened after a series of incidents with the US Navy in the Indian and Pacific ocean,” Heath said. “With messages at the U.S. national level about asymmetric and irregular alliances, these setbacks in the U.S. Navy are hurting America’s credibility in the region.”

In fact, in the days before the San Diego fire, the Navy was promoting how it overcame Covid-19 for conducting exercises in the South China Sea involving two aircraft carriers and more than 12,000 soldiers for the first time in six years.

“We have taken extraordinary measures to protect our sailors from Coved,” said Admiral George Wikov, commander of the Carrier Strike Group 5, led by USS Ronald Reagan.

Messages and visualizations

Schuster said the double maneuver in the South China Sea aims to send a message to Beijing: “The US Navy has returned after Covid 19 decreased its activity.”

The navy said the exercises demonstrated its commitment to allies in the region as well. However, losing a baby carrier may cause allies to question whether Washington can maintain its commitment.

“What other exercises and plans do we reduce or eliminate entirely? These decisions will affect our perceptions of our commitment and our ability,” Schuster said.

Returning to Washington, there will be financial concerns as well. Bonhomme Richard cost about $ 750 million to build, and he’s been undergoing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of improvements to prepare him for the F-35.

Schuster said the reforms would likely cost at least $ 150 million. By comparison, the Navy spent more than $ 500 million to repair and modernize the smaller destroyer Fitzgerald after colliding with a cargo ship off Japan in 2017, The American Naval Institute reported

The cost of a new amphibious assault ship, like Tripoli, is around $ 3.4 billion, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Despite all the problems caused by the fire on Bonhomme Richard, Kirby said it could be overcome.

“Oh my God, if our strategy in any part of the world depended on the availability of a particular ship, well, we have much larger fish for frying,” Kirby said.