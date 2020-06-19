USS Roosevelt In a big reversal, the Navy chooses to support the shooting of the aircraft carrier captain who warned of a coronary virus outbreak

“I will not reappoint Captain Brett Cruiser as Commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and he will not be eligible for future leadership. Captain Cruiser will be appointed,” Admiral Michael Gilde, Head of Naval Operations, told reporters at a Pentagon news conference. , Which occurred shortly after the news of the decision was published.

Speaking alongside the Navy, he said, “While I previously believed that Captain Karzier should be returned, after his relief in April, after an initial investigation, the broader and deeper investigation that we conducted in the following weeks had a much deeper scope.” Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite.

The investigation concluded that Crozier and Strike Group Commander, Rear Admiral Stuart Baker, “have not done enough, soon enough to fulfill their basic obligations … and have not effectively implemented our guidelines on HIV outbreaks.” According to Gilday.

“Both Admiral Baker and Captain Cruzier were much less than we would expect from those in command. If I had known then what I knew today, I would not have made this recommendation to return Captain Cruiser. Moreover, if Captain Cruiser was still in Today’s leadership said: “I will rest him.”