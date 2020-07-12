Vandi Bharat: Air India announces 14 more flights between India and the United Kingdom

representativeLevent

Today, Sunday, Indian National Airlines announced 14 additional flights between India and the United Kingdom as part of the Vand Bharat mission, to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Kingdom amid the pandemic of COVID-19.

The flights will operate from July 15 to 24. Flight reservations will open on July 13 from 2 pm. The national carrier IST said in a tweet.

“Air India will operate 14 additional flights under #VBM from 15 to 24 July between the United Kingdom and India. Reservations will open on July 13 from 1400 India time on our website. Passengers can also visit reservation offices in airports and cities,” she said.

Air India planeHaider Hamdani / AFP / Getty Images

The London airline is scheduled to fly from several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Amritsar.

Moreover, in another tweet, the airline said it would operate additional flights as part of the Vande Bharat mission from 25 to 28 July, connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai with Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

It will also operate additional flights under an initiative from July 21 to 24 that links Frankfurt, Germany, with Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.