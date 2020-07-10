VAR: The English Premier League confirms wrong penal decisions in all Thursday matches

Mourinho: Powerful people do not like criticism

The BBC’s Premier League said in today’s match that incorrect penalty decisions were made by Video Assistant in all three Thursday matches.

Bruno Fernandez got a quick kick in a 3-0 Manchester United win over Aston Villa.

James Ward-Brouse hit the crossbar after a disputed penalty kick, as Southampton tied 1-1 with Everton.

Tottenham should have had a penalty kick from Joshua King over Harry Kane with a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

The Premier League confirmed that United and Southampton should not be punished, but Tottenham should have been awarded one.

Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill, Match of the Day player, said a former player must be involved to work alongside VAR at Stockley Park.

“I think this will really help them understand the movements,” said the former Australian international.

“When a player falls into a penalty purchase you can feel it. There should be a player out there to advise on what the player is doing.”

“They are there to make big decisions and they can’t do it. It’s really disappointing.”

Fifa is the direct responsibility of the VAR from IFAB soccer rule makers, and is expected to insist on greater consistency across more than 100 world leagues, on issues such as the use of stadium watchers.

There was confusion in the Premier League, as referee Mike Riley limited the use of the observers as it slowed the match.

1. Mourinho: “Strong people don’t like to be criticized.”

Tottenham did not get a penalty so Joshua King hardened Harry Kane

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said that “everyone in the world” believed his team should have had a penalty kick, except for assistant video assistant Michael Oliver.

King Kane pushed behind when he defended a cross, but referee Paul Turney was not awarded a penalty and Oliver chose not to interfere.

Oliver, who will rule the North London derby on Sunday against Arsenal, was also the VAR official when Kane had ruled out a goal in defeating Tottenham against Sheffield United 3-1 last week.

“The match was the most important moment – you know when to know who,” Spurs coach said.

Mourinho told the BBC’s MOTD that he feels that “strong people do not like to be criticized”.

In response to a question to clarify who was referring, Mourinho told Sky Sports: “The same verdict that was VAR against Sheffield United. In the world, everyone knows this is a punishment. And I tell everyone, I mean everyone.

“Like Sheffield, the match man was not a player. But in Sheffield I can blame myself and the players, today I couldn’t do that.”

“It is clear that Harry is preparing himself at the head of that ball and faltering. It is a penalty,” said BBC expert Dion Dublin, in today’s match.

2. Smith: A “disgraceful decision” in Baqubah United

Bruno Fernandez took advantage of the penalty he won – scoring Manchester United’s eighth goal

Moments after Trezeguet beat Villa Al Qaim, United won a penalty kick that Fernandez put them on the way to a 3-0 victory.

The Portuguese broke through the ball and appeared to have held the leg of Villa Izri Kunsa defender – but referee John Moss was awarded a penalty, a decision supported by VAR.

Fernandez scored from immediately to put United on his way to victory and left Villa four points from safety.

“It was a wrong decision. It should have been void by VAR but it shouldn’t have been a mistake in Konsa,” the Premier League Match Center said for today’s match.

Aston Villa Director Dean Smith describes VAR’s decision on Manchester United’s penalty kick “bewildering”

Villa director Dean Smith called the decision “a disgraceful decision.”

“I can understand John [Moss, referee] I got it wrong but I don’t know what VAR is looking at. They have a screen they can go to and see but they don’t seem to bother.

“Fernandez is trying to double down – his first touch on the ball, and his second touch on Shane Azri Konsa.”

His counterpart did not approve of Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I think it is a penalty,” he said. “The boy expels his leg, Fernandez does a wonderful Zidane, turns Maradona and lands on him.”

Dublin, who played for both clubs, said: “It is clear, in our view, that it is not a penalty.

“Anyone who played the game knows what Fernandes is trying to do. He’s doing the wrong thing. He puts his nail on Konsa’s leg. It changed the game.

“VAR is there to say that the referee made a mistake and they didn’t think he made it. This could cost the villa of millions.”

Cahill said: “It’s a big mistake. I feel astonished at Aston Villa. This is totally incompatible with them. VAR needs to step in and must protect the players as well.”

3. Punishment of disputed saints

Southampton got a penalty kick when James Ward-Brause seemed to fall towards Andy Gomez

The Premier League also confirmed that Southampton should not have had a penalty against Everton.

Ward-Brause seemed to have fallen into the wing of Andre Gomez, although he missed a penalty when he hit the crossbar.

“The referee’s performance was like my team,” said Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“We did not immediately say a punishment,” said Bondi Cahill, a trade unionist in the Ministry of Defense.

Analysis – BBC soccer correspondent Simon Stone

Fifa’s pre-planned move to manage VAR implementation comes at the end of a four-year process that has been transformed into a football elite stage.

Although FIFA has declared VAR a “global success”, the lack of monitors on the field in the Premier League runs contrary to overall direction, and the expectation is that Fifa expects to be used more widely.

In addition, the rules relating to handball, infiltration and goalkeepers standing their way to a penalty shootout will be handled through Fifa, with anticipations of clarifications for the upcoming season that individual tournaments are expected to adhere to.