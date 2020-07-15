Verifying the facts: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Twitter account was not compromised; Fake screenshot

Dozens of prominent Twitter accounts were hacked on Thursday, and they questioned the security of the microblogging platform. From Elon Musk to Bill Gates and many others have fallen victim to an elaborate cyber attack on their official Twitter handles, which was then used to trick Bitcoin. Predators reportedly made more than $ 100,000 in a few minutes. Twitter is still investigating the problem and the source of the hack is unknown as of this writing.
Demands
Amidst all the chaos on Twitter, as users were posting a list of compromised accounts, the name of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also appeared among those whose Twitter accounts were hacked. A screenshot showing Netanyahu’s official handling of Twitter tweeting a Bitcoin scam message in the Israeli language has become pervasive, indicating a hack into his account.
Reality check
IBTimes is investigating whether Netanyahu’s only non-English account was hacked and it appears that there were no suspicious Tweets from his account. In fact, the screenshot that is widely shared on social media platforms is fake. Note that all accounts compromised so far this evening are in English
To prevent fraud from spreading viruses, verified Twitter accounts cannot be tweeted until the problem is resolved.
Claim reviewed:
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Twitter account was hacked
by :
Social media.
Reality check:
False
You may also like
A man was burned after he detonated a policeman’s vehicle outside the US Supreme Court
“I just want to do my job.”
Newcastle United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scores 200 goals for the club in victory
Anupam urges the best of people to flood parents with love
Rossi Report: Julian Lewis is Chairman of the Intelligence Committee