Video of a generous gesture from President Ram Nath Covind spread: Watch

President Ram Nath Covind’s heartfelt gesture

A video clip of President Ram Nath Coved spreads on the feet of his teachers on the Internet. In a warm gesture of heart, the 73-year-old president can be seen humbly bending to touch the feet of their professors at a party attended by hundreds of students and teachers. Not only that, but President Covind also walked to meet one of the teachers, 98-year-old Pieri Lal Verma, who was not feeling well to get to the podium.

Ram Nath Covind touching the feet of his teachers.

According to reports, Verma taught President Covind at BNSD InterCollege in 1960. The other two teachers in the video are 92-year-old Harry Ram Kapoor and 86-year-old TN Tandon. They can both be seen patting the president on his back before greeting him with his folded hands. Then President Covind wraps the shawl around his shoulder. Gesture is welcomed by everyone.

“Naman … to Guru-Shishya Parampara followed by our first citizen from Bharat Mr. Ramnath Kovind to Gurus … jai horashtrapatibhvn (sic),” said a Twitter user. However, the video – which has spread online – is more than a year old.

This video was filmed when President Kovind went to the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh to address the Alumni Association conference on the annual day of the BNSD Inter College and Shiksha Niketan job, where he studied. The video was shared on Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official Twitter account.

“I have the honor to visit the universities of BNSD Intercollege and Shiksha Niketanin Kanpur and to congratulate my former teachers Shri Pyare Lal (98), Shri Hari RamKapoor (92) and Shri TN Tandon (86) #PresidentKovind (sic),” she wrote.

While addressing the gathering, the president recalled his school days and said that he often sat in the back seats to avoid questions asked by teachers. Stressing that good education does not mean a good job, the president said that a good person always pays society.