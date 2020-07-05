This is the moment when the premium NYPD vehicle was shot outside the Bronx station house late Saturday, resulting in the loss of two policemen inside, as a new video shows.

The department’s SUV pulled out to a roadblock outside the forty Haven death zone just before midnight on July 4 when a bullet penetrated into the windshield, according to the police.

A chilling video clip shows a puff of debris rising from the windshield as the round pierced the windshield.

The pedestrians who passed the car just seconds before the round collision did not have enough time to interact before the video was cut.

Authorities said the suit passed between two policemen sitting in the front seats, planted in a barrier between the rear seats.

Shattered glass cut off one policeman on the face, but the couple survived a serious injury.

It remains unclear whether the car was deliberately targeted or whether an alloy was stray, but no arrests were made immediately.

The disturbing incident occurred on July 4 and dozens of people witnessed shooting across the city, including multiple murders.

It also comes three years after the murder of Officer Myosotis Familia, who was killed while sitting in a New York police car amid Independence Day celebrations in the early hours of July 5.