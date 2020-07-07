Vijender for his inspiration which prompted him to win the Olympic Medal

About 12 years ago, a young Haryana boxer wrote his name in the history of Indian sports after winning the Olympic boxing medal. Vijender Singh’s bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics changed the face of Indian boxing and inspired many to practice this sport.

However, speaking while the rising Indian table tennis player Mudit Dani appeared online on the live chat “ In The Sportlight ”, Vijender revealed how watching his fellow countryman Rajiavardan Singh Rathore end up on the stage at the 2004 Olympic Games inspired and made him Feel hungry for a metal. Shooter Rathore snatched India’s first Olympic medal in an individual category when it won the silver in Athens as Vijender appeared in his first Olympics at the age of 18.

Alex Morton / Getty Images

Vijender Singh on what India represents

“It feels great to represent your country in the Olympics and for me in 2004 it was a lot as happy and satisfied that I was there, I watched the opening ceremony and watched the teams from other countries; and you lose villages and enjoy food but the atmosphere was only when I saw the medal party and I saw Rajiavardan Singh Rathore win the silver medal When my desire to win a medal also struck me and the realization that more than participation, is winning the medal that matters, “Vijender said.

“After winning this medal, the adulation he got from everywhere convinced me to work harder, and four years later, despite the difficult qualification, I managed to win the medal and change everything for me.”

The professional has turned into a dream of Vijender Singh.Reuters

The 34-year-old Vijender, who became a professional in 2015, hopes to resume sports soon, which has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he does enjoy spending time with his two children at home which usually seems impossible due to a crowded schedule.

“I enjoy spending time with my children. I watch web series and movies and listen to Punjabi songs because there is not much to do. I hope to return to the episode in the next two or three months,” he said. Winner of the gold medal in the Asian Games.

Having achieved great success in the professional circuit, Vijender now aims to win the world championship title.