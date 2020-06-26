Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s “ Motherhood ” Photography Takes a Storm on the Internet

Since Hardik Pandya and her fiance Natasa Stankovic announced their pregnancy, people have been expressing their thoughts on social media like never before. As Hardic prepares to embark on a new journey for parenthood, people are anxiously waiting for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Religion to become.
Their obsession with seeing them as parents has grown to such an extent that their fans are now editing photos of Virat and Anushka mothers.
An IPL fan page on Instagram shared a black and white photo where Virat can be seen carrying the bump of Anushka’s child. The image was clearly mutated with the faces of the smiles Virat and Anushka that even the fan page shed light on. This very picture from Virat and Anushka is now taking the Internet by storm with hilarious reactions on social media.
Speculation does not subside
Reports of Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy continue to appear on social media, and speculation followed her whenever she was seen dressed loose-fitting or out of movies. Anushka is not concerned with these rumors but upsets her when she needs to clarify the reports.
Anushka did not sign anything new after zero, which made people wonder about wild ideas about her pregnancy. But if I ask her about it, she says it was a conscious decision because she wanted to take two months off after zero.
While their fans are waiting to see Virat and Anushka welcome their group of joy in the near future, we hope that these photo adjustments and speculations will not cause any harm to the strong couple.
You may also like
Chiranjeevi Sarja dies: Dhruva and Darshan come to rescue Chiru’s Raja Marthanda
Brooks’ brother, Copka Chase, will be on the passenger list next year
California crashes coronavirus records. Clusters in homes can spread fuel
Anti-Semitic Action Class: Starmer to meet MPs after Long-Bailey sacked
Anshula at Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: “I never want to live in a world where I am not.”