Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s “ Motherhood ” Photography Takes a Storm on the Internet

Anushka Sharma teasing Virat Kohli is the perfect treat for cricket fans

Since Hardik Pandya and her fiance Natasa Stankovic announced their pregnancy, people have been expressing their thoughts on social media like never before. As Hardic prepares to embark on a new journey for parenthood, people are anxiously waiting for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Religion to become.

Their obsession with seeing them as parents has grown to such an extent that their fans are now editing photos of Virat and Anushka mothers.

Virat Kohli, Anushka SharmaInstagram

An IPL fan page on Instagram shared a black and white photo where Virat can be seen carrying the bump of Anushka’s child. The image was clearly mutated with the faces of the smiles Virat and Anushka that even the fan page shed light on. This very picture from Virat and Anushka is now taking the Internet by storm with hilarious reactions on social media.

Speculation does not subside

Reports of Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy continue to appear on social media, and speculation followed her whenever she was seen dressed loose-fitting or out of movies. Anushka is not concerned with these rumors but upsets her when she needs to clarify the reports.

Anushka Sharma is enjoying the Attic of Virat KohliAnushka Sharma – Instagram

Anushka did not sign anything new after zero, which made people wonder about wild ideas about her pregnancy. But if I ask her about it, she says it was a conscious decision because she wanted to take two months off after zero.

While their fans are waiting to see Virat and Anushka welcome their group of joy in the near future, we hope that these photo adjustments and speculations will not cause any harm to the strong couple.