Vote: What is the greatest goal in the European Championship?

Hal Robson Kano, Alan Shearer and Marco Van Basten both scored remarkable Euro goals

BBC Sport features classic European Championship matches throughout June in the Euros Rewind Series – but who scored the biggest goal?

There are great individual efforts, great team goals and nervous finishes, but which of our premium list will you rank first?

We have made a shortlist of 12. You can watch each one below, then vote for your favorite at the bottom of the page, with the winner revealed here and on BBC 1 at 16:10 GMT on Sunday, June 28.

Antonin Banenka – Czechoslovakia vs. West Germany, 1976

Best Euro goals: Antonin Banika – Czechoslovakia vs West Germany 1974

Imagine how you would feel to win the European Championship in a penalty shootout, against the power of the world champions, with a penalty kick against one of the best goalkeepers in the world? Legend things.

Forward Antonin Banika, a former Bohemian midfielder in Prague who has been flowing through his veins, will forever be synonymous with the edge of the pomegranate in the middle.

Ray Wilkins – England – Belgium 1980

Best Euro Goals: Ray Wilkins – England – Belgium 1980

As the central midfielders advanced, Ray Wilkins seemed to always have time in the most messy situations. So he summed up his elegant, unsteady goal against Belgium to the starting point.

He collected the ball at the edge of the Belgium penalty area, quietly lifting the ball over many attacking defenders before accidentally passing it over the Belgian goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff.

Ronnie Whelan – Republic of Ireland v. USSR, 1988

Best Euro Goals: Ronnie Whelan – Republic of Ireland vs. the Soviet Union 1998

The best glow effort ever? We will leave this up for you to decide. As part of Jack’s talented and realistic side, Ronnie Whelan’s effort was a mixture of both.

From Mick McCarthy’s long throw, Whelan sent a brilliant 18-yard ball that flew into the upper corner after the highly-rated Soviet Union goalkeeper Rinat Dasaev. Irish fans of a certain age can still close and photograph their eyes now.

Marco van Basten – Netherlands v. USSR, 1988

Best Euro Goals: Marco van Basten, Netherlands, against the Soviet Union, 1998

It is really cool that one of the most famous moments in a grand final came from an excessive cross.

Arnold Muhren’s high pass seems to have forced Marco van Basten into breadth. What happened next was simply dropping the jaw, with the Dutch striker advancing dramatically in volleyball from a narrow angle in the upper left corner.

Thomas Brolin – Sweden v. England, 1992

Best Euro Goals: Thomas Brolin – Sweden vs England 1992

While this game is often remembered for Gary Lineker’s reaction to the replacement that brought down the curtain in his international career, who could forget about the brilliance of Thomas Proline?

Starting in courtesy of the defense in England about two duo, the unforgettable commentary of Barry Davis from the BBC – “Proline, Dahlin, Proline, Great!” The moment was perfectly captured, as the ball settled into the upper right corner to send Graham Taylor’s team home.

Paul Gascoyne – England – Scotland, 1996

Best Euro goals: Paul Gascoyne – England – Scotland 1996

The results and the alcohol-stunt “dental chair” ploy pressured Paul Gascoyne and the Kingdom of England when the match took place.

But Gazza presented his view with one of the three best lions goals, rose from midfield, lifted the ball over Colin Hendry and then planted a ball over Scotland’s goalkeeper Andy Goram.

Karel Poborsky – Czech Republic v. Portugal, 1996

Best Euro Goals: Karel Poborsky – Czech Republic vs Portugal 1996

Karel Poborsky was a Premier League winner with Manchester United and also had fruitful spells with Slavia Prague, Benfica and Lazio.

However, it can be said that his first international goal was his best moment, and he wriths in front of two Portuguese defenders before he grabs the ball nicely on goalkeeper Vitor Paya.

Alan Shearer – England v. The Netherlands, 1996

Best Euro goals: Alan Shearer – England vs Netherlands 1996

The goal of a distinguished team on a wonderful night of English football. Terry Venables’s team was already two goals in the decisive final of the group when it provided a goal of true beauty.

Steve McManaman and Gasquin got involved in the left side before Teddy Sheringham unseenly hitting the ball to Alan Shearer, who rammed her into the top corner.

Manic – Portugal vs Netherlands 2004

Best Euro Goals: Manic – Portugal – Netherlands 2004

Manish was one of the stars of Portugal in the 2004 European Championship finals. The winner of the semi-final against Netherlands confirmed the reason.

After Cristiano Ronaldo quickly took the short corner, Manich was elected to have a bang in the goal from the left corner of the box, with the ball bending in the upper right corner after Edwin van der Sar stunned.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Sweden v. France, 2012

Best Euro goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Sweden vs France 2012

While Sweden exited Euro 2012 in the group stage, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s acrobatic shot in their victory over France provided at least a moment to savor it.

Ibrahimovic exhibited perfect technique when he took off and met Sebastian Larsson’s right-wing cross with an astonishing finish and found the lower left corner of 18 yards.

Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland vs Poland, 2016

Best Euro Goals: Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland vs Poland 2016

When you score a header from 18 yards, hopefully that will be enough to get your team to the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for Switzerland, Shakeri from Switzerland, but his goal against Poland helped illuminate the championship.

Hal Robson Cano-Wales v Belgium, 2016

Best Euro Goals: Hal Robson Kano – Wales vs Belgium 2016

This was the moment when Wales reached Dreamland, where Hal Robson Kano – the player who worked in the second tier of English football – put them on his way to the semi-finals.

With the loss of Aaron Ramsey’s cross, Robson Kano directed Johan Cruyff’s inner defender a defending two Belgian defenders before he struck a goal against Thibaut Courtois.

