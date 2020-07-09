Rapper Kanye West says he is running a serious White House campaign under the banner of a birthday party bent on herself as a fictional nation-style and Wakanda in the movie “The Black Panther”.

Forbes magazine published a story on Wednesday based on what it described as four consecutive hours of interviews with the musician and 43-year-old fashion designer who said he dropped his support for US President Donald Trump.

West, who said he is suffering from bipolar disorder, announced his candidacy for the November 3 elections in a short tweet at the weekend, but has yet to submit any of the papers needed to join the poll.

In an interview with Forbes, West said he had never before voted in the elections and had no campaign device of any kind, but added: “Like anything I’ve done in my life, I do (this) to win.”

In 2015, the singer “Golden Digger” announced his intention to run for president, but he did not follow through. His wife, Kim Kardashian, over the weekend reprinted his last announcement, but has not commented since.

West Yeezy sneaker and billionaire fashion line made him a billionaire, but some interviews and speeches in recent years have raised concerns about his mental health.

Trump said in an interview with Real Clear Politics news site on Tuesday that the West has a “real voice”.

The West, who was once a top Republican supporter of Trump, told Forbes that he “takes off the red hat, with this interview,” referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” red baseball cap.

He said that he used to call his party a Christmas party because “when we win, it is everyone’s birthday.”

“I’m going to use the Wakanda frame now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group will feel in the White House.”

West Forbes said he believed that the planned parenting groups, which provide reproductive health care and education, “were placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the devil’s work.”

White House spokesman Hogan Giddell described West’s announcement as a scathing accusation of Democratic Party policies on abortion, planned parenthood and policies that he said had disproportionately affected African Americans.

A spokesman for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, declined to comment on West’s candidacy for the presidency.