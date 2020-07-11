Walmart +, one of the Amazon Prime’s rivals, will be launching soon

Walmart Express delivery has already been tried out, including one day options in Phoenix, Las Vegas and parts of California. Over 220,000 items – including pet food, baby diapers, paper towels, and laundry detergents – are eligible for the service they It was launched in May 2019 . Customers must spend at least $ 35 to receive shipping the next day.

Grocery options will reportedly be included in Walmart + to take ownership of Amazon for Whole Foods. Recode said Walmart will offer subscribers an unlimited number of grocery deliveries and reserved delivery slots. The two companies struggled with the increasing demand for groceries during the epidemic as people Shopping started panic.

Walmart has approximately 3,300 store receipt locations, and over 1,850 stores that offer grocery deliveries on the same day.

“We have seen an unprecedented demand in categories such as paper goods, surface cleaners, and basic foodstuffs,” Walmart CEO Doug Macmillon said in a company earnings call in May. “For many of these items, we used to sell in two or three hours what we usually sell in two or three days.”