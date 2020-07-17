Washington Redskins: 15 former employees were accused of sexual harassment, according to the report

The allegations were first reported before Washington Post Thursday. The newspaper obtained screenshots of text messages in which Richard Mann II – the assistant team manager for professional staff – made inappropriate sexual comments to an employee. Man was fired last week.

Former employees Larry Michael, a former vice president of content and announcer for playing, were also accused of playing talk of the attractiveness of a college intern in 2018 when he was recorded for a group video, the newspaper reported. Michael retired on Wednesday.

CNN could not reach Mann and Michael for comment on Thursday.

Owner Dan Snyder and former team boss Bruce Allen were not directly involved in the allegations of sexual harassment filed by female employees and reported by the newspaper. But Snyder was criticized for promoting a culture that permitted this behavior.

When asked by CNN about these allegations, Washington Redskins referred to her comments to the newspaper, saying that the team had appointed attorney Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson WLL “to conduct an independent and thorough review of this entire issue and assist the team in setting new standards for future employees.” “The Washington Redskins soccer team takes employee behavior issues very seriously … while we don’t publicly speak to specific employee situations, when new allegations of behavior are made that conflict with these policies, we address them immediately.” He said in a statement to the post. Wilkinson told CNN on Thursday that she was hired by the team to investigate “allegations of misconduct in the workplace.” It did not provide further details about the allegations. The newspaper said it had interviewed more than 40 current and former employees. Fourteen of the 15 accused told the newspaper that they had signed non-disclosure agreements, and feared they would face litigation if their names were used. The team has been in the limelight for the past few weeks as it has faced pressure to change its name, which has long been criticized for its racist connotations. Calls for the team to change its name increased in light of recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Earlier this month, the team announced an internal review of the name, and the team announced Monday that it would do so Check out Redskins name and logo. A new name has not been announced yet. The team said in a statement that Snyder and his coach, Ron Rivera, “are working closely to develop a new name and design approach.” The decision to re-examine the Washington name came after pressure from corporate sponsors, including FedEx, and some brands, including Nike and Amazon, removed the team’s goods from their online stores.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.