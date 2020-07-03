“We informed the team in Washington of our request to change the team’s name,” FedEx told CNN Business in a statement.

The courier company – which sponsors and has the naming rights for the stadium where the Washington team plays – has issued its statement after more than 80 groups and shareholders investing in the company have sent a letter to FedEx CEO Frederick Smith calling on them to “end business and public relations” with the franchise because of the name.

Nike NKE Pepsi PEP Investors also sent similar messages to chief executives, Who manufactures uniforms and equipment from the Native Americans, and, Her partner in snacks and drinks. These two companies did not respond to CNN Business’s requests for comment.

CNN Business also contacted NFL and the team for comment.