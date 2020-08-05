Photo copyright

The closures imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic have caused a significant increase in TV viewing and online broadcasting, according to Media Ovcom censorship.

On average, her annual study of UK media habits indicated that adults – many of whom are stuck indoors – spend 40% of their waking hours in front of the screen, on average.

The time spent on subscription flow services doubled during April.

At the height of the close, adults spent an average of six hours and 25 minutes each day staring at screens.

Total screen time increased by nearly a third (31%) from a year ago.

People watched broadcast services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney +, for one hour 11 minutes a day, and 12 million people joined a service they had not previously used. Three million of these viewers have never subscribed to any service before.

The majority signed on to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, although Disney + has now overtaken Now TV as the third most popular paid payment platform.

Older viewers, who usually watch traditional TV broadcasts, increased their use of broadcasting platforms as well.

A third of people between the ages of 55 and 64 and 15% of people 65 and older used subscription services in the first weeks of closure.

The study, titled Media Nations 2020, suggested that with closing procedures easing by the end of June, the rise in broadcasting services has remained steady – 71% at the same time last year.

This number also included people watching more non-broadcast content on platforms like YouTube and game sites.

More than half of UK adults (55%) who have new streaming subscriptions said they would keep them and spend the same time watching streaming content in the future.

However, Netflix in July warned investors that subscriber growth would slow, after adding more than 10 million subscribers in the previous three months, bringing the total number of new subscribers to 26 million in 2020.

In contrast, Netflix saw 28 million new subscribers for the entire 2019 year.

The company said, “Growth slows with consumers’ exposure to initial shock to coronavirus and social restrictions.”

As for public service broadcasters – BBC, ITV, STV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 – they achieved the highest combined monthly TV viewing rate (59%) in more than six years in March, as people switched to reliable news services for updates on The virus.

BBC was the most popular source of news and information about Covid-19 – 82% of adults used it during the first week of closure.

Analysis of Amal Rajan, BBC media editor

In the era of extra information, our attention is the most valuable resource. These days we devote more than that to screens. This was before the closure.

The boom in watching the screen through the epidemic is truly exceptional.

It is important to remember that many of the companies or services that turned us into screen addicts didn’t exist a decade ago.

Unfortunately for commercial broadcasters in Britain, not all of these eyeballs have turned into revenue, as advertising is in sharp decline, at least for the time being.

Before the close, creative industries were growing several times faster than the rest of the economy, albeit backed by American companies.

Not to mention “eating to help”; Could “Tune In to Help Out” be the slogan for boosting Britain’s path out of recession?

On-demand video services also received broadcasters an increase in closings. Dramas Normal People and Killing Eve helped BBC iPlayer attract 570 million record program requests in May 2020 – 72% higher than May 2019.

Channel 4 On Demand Service, All 4, achieved 30% more views between 16-34 seconds in the first two weeks of closure compared to the same period in 2019; Viewers spent 82% more time following on ITV Hub.

However, the linear public boost to PSBs was short-lived as the coronary virus halted soap production including EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, as well as major sporting events such as the Olympics and entertainment broadcasts such as the Glastonbury Festival.

By the end of June, with restrictions relaxed, the amount of time viewers spent watching traditional broadcast content had decreased from 44 minutes to three hours and two minutes per day. Watching TV broadcasts is now relatively less than it was in 2014-2017, although it’s still 11% higher compared to last year.

