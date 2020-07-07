Watford 2-1 Norwich: Danny Welbeck’s overhead kick gives Hornets a vital victory

Danny Welbeck’s goal is his first Premier League goal against Watford since he joined a free transfer in August

Danny Welbeck scored the winning goal with a stunning header, as Watford delayed to beat Norwich and four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Norwich, who is still at the top of the standings and now 10 points behind 17th-ranked Hornets, would fall if he lost to West Ham on Saturday.

Emiliano Buendia’s curly effort gave Norwich early progression before Craig Dawson leveled it with a close-range header.

The home team won through Welbeck’s impressive goal, after hitting the ball after a weak foul by Max Arons.

Norwich had a late chance of a draw, but 19-year-old Adam Edah hit a cross from five yards off the back post.

Defensive costs again cost doomed to Norwich

After losing 1-0 to Brighton on Saturday, Canary coach Daniel Fark resigned to relegation, saying the match was their “last chance” and that any talk of them staying awake was “unrealistic”.

The German has called on his team to show some pride and will be happy how they started on Vicarage Road.

Buendia, who had previously witnessed a free kick flipped by Ben Foster, scored his first goal in the Premier League by collecting the ball from O’Neill Hernandez’s fine shot, into defender Adam Massena and hitting the ball at goal from 15 yards.

Norwich’s goal was only seventh away from home in the Premier League throughout the season

Norwich has been well-received for their style of soccer since winning the championship promotion last season, and has had some impressive results, including a win over Manchester City, Leicester and Everton and a draw with Arsenal and Tottenham.

But the main reason they saw an immediate return to the second level was their poor defense record. And correct to form their lead lasted only six minutes before they received a fine tie.

Dawson lost his mark and it was too strong for Alexander Titi to head to the network at close range from handing over Etienne Capoe.

Farke would also be dissatisfied with Watford’s second goal, as Aaron had to do much better with his passes before Welbeck’s overhead kick.

Norwich now has more goals than any other Premier League team this season (63).

Pearson is about to finish a noticeable shift

While Norwich, who still has to play both Chelsea and Manchester City abroad, will prepare for the football tournament for the next season, Nigel Pearson Watford still has his fate in their hands.

This victory takes them to 31 points, four points behind Aston Villa and Bournemouth, with a better difference in goals from Hornets.

The team will face Newcastle in the middle of the table on Saturday, before an away match with another team looking to stay, West Ham, on July 17, before the season ends with matches against Manchester City and Arsenal.

If Watford can survive in the Premier League, he will complete a remarkable turnaround under Pearson – the season’s third manager after sacking Javi Gracia in September and expelling Kwik Sanchez Flores in December.

When Pearson took over, Watford got just eight points from 14 games and was six points safe, but has now gained 23 points from 20 games since Pearson’s appointment.

Man of the Match – Danny Welbeck (Watford)

Danny Welbeck’s only single goal for Latford came in their 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup third round over Swansea in September.

“We will do everything we can” – what they said

Watford coach Nigel Pearson to Sky Sports: “He was disappointed with Danny because he had a great reputation but he got hit very early. He was patient and his desire to return was really great. When I didn’t play it he was disappointed but he has to trust us to take care of him.

“I thought we showed a lot of characters – not always equanimity – but the result was more important than performance. I feel Norwich because they played well and we had to fight hard. Their ability to keep the ball that’s hard.

“We desperately need three points and we got them. We are the only ones who can keep us alive. We have to earn enough points.

“Sometimes the clubs are in a situation like this because there is not enough care. I know it is not so here. We will do our best to stay awake.”

Danny Welbeck, winner of the Watford match to Sky Sports: “It was a very important goal and that means a lot to me and the whole club.

“We have four games left and we will do all we have. I did [an overhead kick] Often in training, it paid off – I watched the eyes of the ball and went to the top of the boxes so it was perfect.

“There were some beautiful goals [in his career], But that was a big goal and I am very happy with this goal. “

Norwich City President Daniel Fark for BBC Sports Channel: “We knew we were not naive, we are in a difficult situation and we are not likely to remain in the league. I feel sorry for the boys, they left their hearts on the field. We won more or less all the stats but the important thing is the goals.

“I can’t accuse the players too much. If you always feel lucky, this is not lucky, it lost a little quality.

“We are the underdogs in every game, even before the season started, we were the favorites for 20th place. We have seven academic products, and we are the only club to self-finance in this department so we cannot spend money.”

Welbeck’s first Premier League goal since August 2018 – stats

Watford scored only his second win in the last 12 Premier League games (three draws and seven lost) and his first victory since defeating defending champions Liverpool 3-0 in February.

Norwich has lost six consecutive league games for the first time since May 1995, when it lost seven consecutive Premier League matches.

Watford came from behind to win a Premier League match for the first time since January 2019 outside Crystal Palace

Norwich City ended the round seven hours and 53 minutes without a goal in the Premier League, with Emiliano Buendia hit after the first four minutes since February against Leicester City.

Danny Welbeck scored his first Premier League goal since August 2018, when he scored for Arsenal against West Ham. It was his ninth attempt to target Watford in the Premier League this season.

Emiliano Buendia from Norwich scored his first goal in the Premier League after his 37th shot in the competition.

Watford defender Craig Dawson has scored two goals in five Premier League matches since the beginning of June – before that, he had not found the net in 20 league games for Hornets this season.

Norwich first scored and lost for the third time in the Premier League this season (also at home to Sheffield United Wolves in December), while the Canary Islands remain the only team that has not recovered a point from a loser position in Europe’s top five tournaments this season. season.

What then?

Both sides have home matches starting at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, July 11, with entertaining Watford and Newcastle and Norwich on West Ham.

Norwich then plays Chelsea outside the court on July 14 (20:15), before the Watford match in West Ham on Friday July 17 (20:00)