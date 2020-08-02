Wear masks on planes. If you don’t do Delta, people will kick you out

During this time of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, most countries of the world follow safety measures to contain the spread of the virus. However, some Americans have considered that wearing a compulsory mask is a violation of their personal freedom.

Republicans are following in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump who said it did not seem appropriate to wear a mask. More than 3.5 million people in the U.S. were infected with the virus on Thursday and recorded at least 137,000 deaths a day.

The WHO said, in its guidelines, that wearing a face mask is necessary to limit the spread of the virus when out in public places. She previously encouraged people to wear masks only by those who have already been infected and those who care for them.

While many Americans refuse to wear a mask, Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, recently announced that those who will board the plane do not wear a mask, the airlines will ensure that these people do not travel Delta in the future.

In line with their new instructions and instructions, the July 23 flight carried two passengers who refused to wear a mask while flying.

“Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate after two clients did not comply with the crew’s instructions. After a short time, the plane left for Atlanta,” Delta said in a statement.

Twitter praises Delta

Delta’s strict application of the use of masks while flying was enormously supported by millions of Americans who were raining words of praise for the quick action of the airlines.

Only when I thought I could no longer love @ Delta more .. They are leading the way in safe air travel and as the CEO said: “If you board the plane and insist that you don’t wear your mask, we will insist that you do not launch Delta in the future. “#WearAMask or use the exits behind you,” a Twitter user praised Delta.

Another Twitter user said: “The cold end of this interview. If passengers insist they have a medical reason for not being able to wear a mask on a Delta flight, the crew will contact STATMDAirline to consult the EMS document to confirm it! Health needs confirmation along the way for the CEO.”

Most Americans followed suit.

Now that we all know what will happen if you board a Delta flight without wearing a mask. And if you still do not forget the Delta, then people will honor your expulsion.