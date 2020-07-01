West Ham 3-2 Chelsea: Yarmolenko hits the winner in injury time

West Ham striker Andriy Yarmolenko came off the bench to earn three points for the hosts late

Andrei Yarmolenko, the last winner of the eventful London Derby game with Chelsea, gave a big boost to West Ham United’s hopes of avoiding relegation.

In a header game, which saw West Ham infuriated when VAR ruled out the first-half goal by VAR, substitute Yarmolenko made a decisive contribution when he finished a brilliant counterattack with a classic end to the left foot.

It seemed that both sides would have to settle for a point, but this late twist not only provides a significant moral lift to David Moise’s side, putting them with three points in touchdown spots, but he also completes a good 24 hours for Manchester United in the Champions League places after his victory On Brighton and third-place Leicester in Los Angeles.

Moise was angry when Susek saw a goal in the first half excluded because Mikhail Antonio was judged of infiltration and in the line of sight of Chelsea goalkeeper Kiba Arezabalaga.

Chelsea then advanced Willian’s penalty kick, but West Ham’s fight drew from Sosic’s header in the first half.

Antonio, the man of the match, annexed West Ham in the lead after six minutes of the time lapse, but this eventful event was heading towards a draw when he shot a superb free kick from Willian with 18 minutes to Chelsea level.

However, as the injury time approached, West Ham broke apart and Antonio Diligent prepared Yarmolenko for a clear ending that gave Moise’s men what could be three invaluable points.

Antonio sets the tone

West Ham coach Moise needed a huge performance to change his fortunes in an increasingly charged battle to avoid relegation.

And when he needed it, Antonio stepped up his performance of design and quality as he drove from the front to drive away the Chelsea challenge chasing a place in the top four.

Antonio was a strong mixture of skill and strength, a central figure who was controversially judged to be in Kiba’s eyes when West Ham’s first goal was rejected, then scored the equalizer before leading the counter that led to Yarmolenko’s victory.

West Ham needed a reaction after losing at home to Wolverhaz and his successor to Tottenham since the Premier League started again – and there would be no better stimulus for Moise and his players than beating their arch rivals from West London.

With a visit to Newcastle United and a home match against Burnley on the horizon, with both teams in shape, it was important for West Ham to gain a full reward and Antonio was the driving force behind this vital victory.

Kiba asks about the failure of Chelsea

It is hard to escape the feeling that Kiba is still fighting to secure his future at Stamford Bridge after an uncertain season that saw even a £ 71 million drop in favor of Willie Caballero shortly before the season stopped.

He did nothing to dispel doubts here. When Chelsea came under pressure in the first half, he failed to dominate his area and were fortunate to see Sosk’s goal being kidnapped by VAR before the Czechs climbed to West Ham on top from another angle.

He still has a lot to fix and Chelsea coach Frank Lampard expects better as he tries to foster a season of improvement with a place in the top four and another season in the Champions League.

This was a real disappointment for Chelsea, especially since strength appeared with them after William II’s goal and seemed likely to be the winners.

But they were surprised by the lightning separation, which ended with Yarmolenko’s goal and an opportunity to close more on the fading Leicester City and maintain the gap between them and the brilliant Manchester United.

Man of the match – Michael Antonio (West Ham)

Michael Antonio scored Hummers’ second goal and led the streak as a lone striker

“Everything was going against us” – they said

West Ham coach David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport:

About VAR’s decision: “At that moment I thought everything was going against us. The first goal is vital and when you lose it you think here that we are going again but the great credit of the players, they continued to do so and I thought we got the equivalent reward is due.”

About the winning goal: “We had to face that because they were hanging us right away. We were always waiting for a moment or opportunity. We were hoping luck would change for us, and we felt that he wasn’t with us in some games, I worked hard and deserved this luck.

“We need him (Antonio) a lot. He led the streak really well. You have to win a match that people didn’t expect. I think it was a shock after we saw Chelsea’s performance in Manchester City. Chelsea played a lot of good football. We did a good job but a ball Our foot should improve. “

Willian’s goals all year round – stats

West Ham finished losing 20 games when they lost the first goal in the Premier League matches, the first time they had avoided defeat after receiving their first in the competition since February 2019 – a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Only West Ham’s opponent (22) and Aston Villa (19) dropped more points in the Premier League this season than Chelsea (18).

This was West Ham’s Premier League victory over Chelsea after receiving the first goal. Only against Southampton (Seven), Hammers came from behind after receiving his first victory to win more times in the competition, while Arsenal (Seven) was the only one to defeat Chelsea more after relegating him for the first time in the division.

This was Chelsea’s 10th defeat in the Premier League this season. Only in 2015-16, when they finished 10th, did they suffer more in one single campaign in the era of Roman Abramovich (12).

West Ham has now won three out of seven games at home under David Moyes since returning to the club (D2 L2), one more than he won in the nine Premier League games at London Stadium under Manuel Pellegrini this season (W2 D1 L6).

Willian of Chelsea became the first player in the history of the Premier League to score every 12 calendar months in the competition.

Willian scored in consecutive Premier League matches for Chelsea only for the second time, and the first since October 2015. The Brazilian was the first player to score a direct free kick and penalty in the same Premier League match since Cesc Fabregas also did this for Chelsea against West Ham in March 2016.

All 29 goals for Michael Antonio in the Premier League were scored for West Ham in the penalty area. Among the current Premier League players, only Gabriel Jesus (37) scored more goals with 100% entering the penalty area.

What then?

Chelsea will host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday 4 July (20:00 GMT), while West Ham will travel to Newcastle the following afternoon (14:15).