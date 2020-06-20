West Ham United 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto the score

After defeating Tottenham 3-2 on March 1, wolves won back and forth matches in one season for the first time since 1981

Raul Jimenez scored the highest number of goals scored by the Wolfs player in the Premier League season after West Ham nets to help boost his team’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Mexican striker scored a header behind Lucas Fabianski after a superb cross by substitute Adama Traore for his 14th goal in the 2019-2020 league.

Traore also participated in the second goal, as an alternative to playing Pedro Neto volleyball via Matt Doherty, as Wolves, who started the seventh day, moved over Sheffield United and points level with fifth-placed Manchester United.

West Ham remains in a difficult position near the bottom after a poor performance, and his first shot on goal did not reach until the 49th minute when 19-year-old defender Jeremy Njakia tested Roy Patricio from a distance.

Will the wolves join the European elite?

It’s hard to believe that the Wolves Marathon season started 331 days before the European League qualifier match against the Crusaders on July 25.

This was the 49th game of the campaign, but the coercive break seemed to have made Nuno Espírito Santo a good strength as she marked their return to work with a thorough professional performance.

Not the first time, Traore played a decisive role in his team’s victory despite the start to the bench.

In a little chance game, Wolfs dominated when the Spaniard produced a great cross for Jimenez to send a header into the net.

Double the lead with another alternative, the Portuguese Pavilion Nitto achieved a luxurious finish after Traore Duherty founded to present a brilliant cross.

Wolves have not lost now in their last six league games and now have nine clean sheets in the First Division, including five games in the past six games.

Almost a year after its start, they ended the season firmly and by the first four in the lead, with the wolves just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The hammers are in serious trouble

It is now one win in 10 league games for West Ham, who has only five points from his last 30 shows.

With eight matches remaining, including Tottenham (away), Chelsea (at home) and Manchester United (away), David Moise’s team faces a major risk of withdrawing from the Premier League.

In March, West Ham Vice President Karen Brady said the campaign should be Declared null and void Before he turned, while Moise talked about the league’s suspension, which gave his team an opportunity to regroup before resuming again.

However, there was little evidence emerging in London’s stadium that hammers could dig themselves out of trouble.

They failed to score one attempt at the goal in the first half, while their matches continued without a clean sheet, and their last close was on January 1 against their fellow fellow Bournemouth.

What then?

While Wolfs enjoys struggling Bournemouth in Molino on Wednesday (18:00 GMT), West Ham owns the London derby in Tottenham on Tuesday (20:15).

