What happens to cruise ships when they retire

(CNN) – Hundreds of cruise ships usually traverse the world’s waters, but for the time being – with the cruise industry stalling indefinitely due to a coronary virus pandemic – it is mostly placed at sea with no passengers.

When the cruise industry is temporarily restarted, it’s likely to be on a smaller scale – and ships that were star players earlier for rides could end up early.

But what happens when the cruise company decides to withdraw the ship?

Before 2020, the cruise industry was booming and ships could enjoy decades of marine life.

If a major company decides that the ship is no longer needed, it will likely sell the ship to a smaller company. After that, the ship was renamed and may have been renovated, and the ship will continue operations for many more years.

But if there is little demand to purchase ships, ships will be sold for scrap – a fate that could become more common in the aftermath of an epidemic.

“I don’t know that many cruise lines in the world are looking to buy ships now.” Bill Miller Historian says a prolific cruise ship CNN Travel . “I would say this will be very unlikely. The next best buyer will be the abrasive.”

Shipwreck

Journalist Cruz Peter Knigo took this picture in 2005 of RMS Windsor Castle, which was partially demolished on the patio of the Alang ship in India. Courtesy of Peter Knigo

Cruise ships, especially in recent years, have become giant floating cities, full of features from casinos to swimming pools, rooftop bars and resorts.

It’s hard to imagine, but most of them will end up breaking into arenas like Gadani, near the Pakistani port of Karachi, or Alang, India, where they will be torn apart systematically.

When a ship is designated for scrapping at a place like Alang, its operator will first remove anything you want to save.

“After that, a small crew, maybe around 50, will move it to India,” Miller says. “It is a very, very recent last trip, because the ship is empty, there are no passengers, but nevertheless it feels as if it is still a cruise ship, because all the furniture will remain in its place. All of this is sold in parcel with the ship itself.”

In Alang, Miller explains that the crew will wait until the tidal conditions are correct and then deliberately turn the ship on shore.

When the ship is stuck in the sand, the final papers are signed, and dismantling begins – a process that can be risky for the workers involved and the environment surrounding the scrap yard.

In 2014, Knego MV Amen filmed in her final destination, Alang, India. The ship was previously the first Cruises MV Island Princess. Courtesy of Peter Knigo

Freelance freelance journalist Peter Knigo visited Alang nine times and also traveled to other shipbreaking grounds in Aliaga, Turkey. Knego developed magic with ocean liners and circling as a child when he read about Lusitania, the British ocean liner that sank in 1915, extending attention to his adult life.

He visited Alang for the first time in 2004, and told CNN Travel that he had detected “10 previous historical liners and first-generation cruise ships” on the beaches on that single trip.

“On a 10-mile stretch of shore, up to 200 ships can be demolished simultaneously, making them look like Armageddon or something in a science fiction movie,” says Knigo. “Tankers in the sand share with cruise ships, ferries, container ships and even outdated oil rigs.”

Once the cruise ship has reached its final destination, everything must be removed from the interior of the largest chandeliers to the toilets.

Inside the half-destroyed cruise ships a strange sight. Pictured: Princess Um Island’s showroom in 1972. Courtesy of Peter Knigo

Knego says that many assets, such as furniture and lighting, will be resold locally.

Then the dangerous process of dismantling the top structure of the ship begins. Some steel will be melted and reused for construction.

Knego’s reasons for visiting Alang are not just to see the disassemble process at work. He is a collector, and his travels were stopped as large ships arrived in the hope of claiming domestic assets for himself.

Ships arrive at the ship to destroy the patios with their furniture. Pictured are antique cruise chairs in Alang, India. Courtesy of Peter Knigo

With the help of a local agent, Knego can reach the ship, often climbing up a ladder, to explore the items he wants, and then make deals to buy them. It is then wrapped in a container and shipped back to his home in the United States, which he describes as the “ocean liner museum.”

“Every door, lamp, handrail, (almost) every part of the furniture and artwork from a classic ship in the mid-twentieth century,” says Knego.

Enter his home and you may discover artworks that were once the first carnival ship, Mardi Gras, which sailed for the first time in 1972. There are also works of panels, lighting, ceramics and railings from ships including the 1950s and Stella Solaris . .

Knego acquired a special place in his heart for ships from the post-war period until the mid-1970s, and he says that currently discarded ships – dating largely from the 1980s and 1990s – are not quite exciting in his eyes.

Inside the Ocean Liner Museum at Peter Knigo’s house. Courtesy of Peter Knigo

Items that have no place in his home appear on his website for sale. He says that the pieces are usually picked up by ocean liner or furniture collectors looking for mid-century furniture.

Knego says he did not buy anything from the Turkish cracker yard in Aliaga, but watched the ships get there for her final account, including the original Pacific princess who appeared in the 80s TV series “Love Boat”.

Knego says it is neither easy nor advisable to visit the marine squares and does not disclose how it got there.

Reports of poor workers’ conditions in Alang last year prompted the regional authorities in India to pass new legislation in an effort to protect their well-being. The 2019 ship recycling bill She also tried to control the impact of the hazardous materials she was exposed to during the dismantling process.

Knego photos focus on the contrast between the beach, industry and nature.

He says: “Seeing such huge things on a beach that is being demolished in a natural setting otherwise is both wonderful and heartbreaking.”

Reimagined ships

Knego took this photo of MV Venus, which was originally a Norwegian cruise ship south in Aliaga, Turkey. Courtesy of Peter Knigo

In the aftermath of the epidemic, there was talk of how the interior designs of cruise ships could be reimagined to protect against Covid-induced closures that marked the first half of 2020.

Cruise ships are always renewed regularly to upgrade machinery and upgrade internal parts.

Maritime historian Chris Frame refers to the Royal Caribbean Ship “Magic of the Seas”, which was extended in 2005 from 916 to 988 feet.

“The new division added more cabins and more pool deck space in the style of water park, bars and additional lounges,” says Fram. “Traveling on the plane, the only sign of a change is the lines in which the welding occurred – but if you don’t know you’re looking for it you will never know.”

There has been talk of future cruises that give up self-catering buffet restaurants, making public spaces empty and reducing the number of passengers on board.

And even months in pausing, not every ship is in its final position. The crew have been transported back home by sea. Others travel to a safe place to put it.

When cruise ships are idle, they can be either in a so-called “hot throws” or “cold throws”.

Hot is the short term solution.

“In other words, the ship will remain ready to return to service very quickly,” Miller explains.

A cold throw is when the ship is largely closed and intended to be so for months or a year, with only a low crew on board.

“Those in a cold situation are vulnerable,” says Miller. Because if the market is not strong enough within six months, they may reconsider and say, “Okay, we will not return this ship after all, we will sell it for scrap.”

In addition to the hundreds of cruise ships docked with unknown return dates, there are also billions of dollars in ships still in service, including Scarlet Lady, the inaugural ship of Richard Brandon Virgin Voyages cruise line.

“There is likely to be a surplus of ships available when re-sailing,” says Chris Fram.

But both Fram and Miller note that cruise companies like Cunard and P&O Cruises have a long history and survived a previous health crisis, wars and changing travel habits.

“Like those that have faced challenges in the past, cruise companies today will need to adapt to this new environment,” says Fram. “After enjoying years of growth, this will be a major shift. But I think the cruise industry is able to make that happen.”

“I think it will be slow when it comes back. It will definitely come back, but it will be slow,” Miller added.