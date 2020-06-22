What is and what happened to Prime Day?

After months of coexistence within it waiting for the coronavirus to spread, cases slowly open again. But for most regions, non-core retail is still very far – meaning that shopping trips look like a distant memory.

For those who consider bargaining shopping a sport, there is ultimately a way to satisfy that desire for deals.

Amazon The premium deal of 2020 postponed in 2020, but the e-commerce giant gets additional special summer discounts for fashion lovers looking for their solution.

Details from the company were scattered, but here’s what we know so far about the secret Big Style sale.

When does Big Style start selling and how long does it last?

Big discounts on amazon It starts on June 22nd but is not for a single day. CNBC Reports It can last anywhere from seven to 10 days and is described as “the largest sale in the sky”.

What is Amazon’s big discounts anyway?

The retail industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus, so Amazon has been selling to help start businesses for select brands. According to CNBC, Amazon has sent a note to the invited brands saying: “We have the biggest summer sale event to increase excitement and start sales. To drive customer engagement, we require your participation.”

A CNBC spokesperson says that the sale “will include season-related deals from well-established and small fashion brands.”

It is unclear whether the deals will be available to all Prime members or only.

What kind of deals do they offer?

CNBC notes that Amazon has asked participating brands to offer at least 30% off items. However, DealNews.com Reports Amazon may offer up to 50% of its own labels, which include a haven essentials Amazon basics, Core 10 For panty lovers, Goodthreads For timeless clothes, work clothes store Lark & ​​Ro, Slimming from Daily rituals And more.

So what are the brands / products listed?

Amazon is still reportedly finalizing the details of the sale, but deals will include categories like shoes, dresses, coats, jackets, shirts, swimwear, pants, handbags, jewelry for women, men, and children. Popular brands include designer Calvin Klein, Denim frame, villa, Rag and bone, theory, Vince And P. 3.

DealNews expects brands like a hero, Hans, Adidas company, American clothes, Under the shield And Fibrous It will be part of the selling process as well.

Is Prime Day still happening this year?

Amazon usually hosts the annual Prime Prime, a two-day event full of deals and flash sales, in mid-July. However, the event is likely to be postponed until September due to the Corona virus.

How do you compare Big Style discounts with Prime Day?

While Prime Day is known to offer big savings of up to 50 percent – and in some cases even more – how Big Style sale supplements are still unknown, reports say it will only include discounts of up to 30 percent on some brands. It is also limited to clothing and clothing, unlike Prime Day which usually deals in almost every category.