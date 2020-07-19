One of the main promises of President Donald Trump’s campaign was that he would build a wall across the US-Mexico border to reduce illegal immigration to the United States and that Mexico would pay for the wall. This assumption struck a chord with a fan base of Republicans who would soon become pro-Trump. But Trump did not build a wall. He is currently building a fence, and Mexico has not paid for it.

However, Trump was not the first to visualize a border wall. Popular TV program Development stops It was first to define some of the policies behind the boundary wall and what this barrier structure would look like. Back in 2018, the cast Development stops, Including David Crosse, claimed that Trump stole the idea of ​​the border wall:

George Blouth, also known as George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) began discussing the wall in the fourth season of the series when he attempted to bribe politician Herbert Love (Terry Cruz) to publicly support his construction so that struggling Bloth Company could get the contract. According to 2019 Washington Post Article, Trump’s Northeast Fisheries and Gravel Company, described by Trump, won a $ 400 million border wall contract. Do you notice any similarities?

Lindsay Bluth Fünke (Portia de Rossi) wanted to express her opposition to the wall, however, she later slept with Love and ended up making attendees on one of his marches busy to support the wall. She was very pleased with the cheering in both cases. This is a tactic that Donald Trump has used since his first campaign, to constantly talk about the wall to drum up support from his base and secure votes.

George Sr. and his wife Lucille Blouth (Jessica Walter) later discussed how “we need to build this lollipop 5 miles high”, but later “it’s too long. It will never stand.” According to a January 2020 article by United States of America today, “Storm Winds” blew up part of President Trump’s border wall with Mexico in California.

Also, at some point during the show, there was a dispute between a portion of the purchased land where Bluth is likely to build the wall. The Mexicans claimed that they owned the land and would not allow Bluth to move forward. according to BBC News An article dated February 2020, Trump’s original American burial sites were bombed by Trump in order to build his wall.

Finally, at the end of season five, George Sr. and Lucille discussed how someone could easily climb the wall with a rope ladder before ordering to remove the wall. This has already happened with Trump’s border wall with many other violations since its construction as you can see below.

